Generative AI And Sustainability

The UN 2024 Climate Change Conference (COP29) will run from 11 to 22 November 2024, and each day is scheduled to have a focus. One of the themes will be Science, Technology and Innovation/ Digitalisation. Of course, one of the hot topics in the technology sector is Generative AI (GenAI).

GenAI differs from traditional AI by learning from multi-modal data sources, integrating visual, textual and sensor data. Many companies are assessing the potential to harness GenAI for new sustainability solutions. GenAI can analyse vast data sets, perform modelling and run simulations as well as generating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reports and for improved standards compliance and better planning for long term sustainability goals.

In addition to the more obvious applications of GenAI in energy efficiency and optimisation, deploying GenAI has the potential to massively improve supply chain management to provide sustainable sourcing.

Some argue, quite reasonably, that GenAI has a negative effect on our climate change goals given the high energy requirements of the data centres needed to power GenAI. It is beholden on companies and Governments to ensure that GenAI infrastructure does not contribute to the carbon footprint, for example, by utilising renewable energy sources. Of course GenAI may be implemented to optimise the energy efficiency of data centres.

