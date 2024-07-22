AI Fireside Chat With Jacob Turner Of Fountain Court Chambers (Part 1 Of 2) (Video)

Rosenblatt Dispute Resolution Partner, Elizabeth Weeks, and Solicitor, Jacques Domican-Bird, were joined by Fountain Court Barrister, and leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert, Jacob Turner, for an "AI and the law" fireside chat on 17 April 2024.

The discussions centred around AI and its interaction with the UK Judiciary, the UK Government, International jurisdictions, and industry trends and reputation management. Content is accurate as at the date of recording.

Originally published 09 May 2024

