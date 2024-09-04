ARTICLE
4 September 2024

Mural Painted On Ashtons Building As Part Of Ipswich Wild Walls Festival

AL
Ashtons Legal

Contributor

Ashtons Legal logo

Businesses only survive and thrive if they deliver what their clients and customers want. At Ashtons Legal, our aim is to be a firm you are proud to call ‘your solicitors’ and are happy to recommend to others. Whether you are a commercial client or an individual client, and whatever your legal needs, our focus is on always delivering first-class legal advice with exceptional service.

Explore Firm Details
The Wild Walls festival is being run by Ipswich Central Business Improvement District (BID), Art Eat and The Subversiv Collective and is funded by a £100k grant from Arts...
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Janette Wand
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Ashtons Legal office in Ipswich has recently had a makeover as part of the Wild Walls festival.

The Wild Walls festival is being run by Ipswich Central Business Improvement District (BID), Art Eat and The Subversiv Collective and is funded by a £100k grant from Arts Council England. Ipswich Borough Council are also supporting the festival.

David Woskerski, the artist, has painted a mural of a giant-sized ladybird, with an Ipswich twist, on the back wall of our Ipswich office. Woskerski started his artistic journey in 1997. His work is always surreal in nature and generally aims to make people smile and have positive emotions: "If you could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint."

1512958a.jpg

Photo: Kate Wand

Wild Walls is a public festival in Ipswich from 6 September to 5 October, with creative workshops and street art projects for young people. The festival has seen the creation of four new murals in Ipswich, one of which is on the Ashtons office. Wild Walls is also putting on walking tours and 'walkshops' of the new mural walking trail, plus an exhibition for visitors at the University of Suffolk, a print fair, cinema screenings, live art workshops and music events.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Janette Wand
Janette Wand
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More