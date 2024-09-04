Mural Painted On Ashtons Building As Part Of Ipswich Wild Walls Festival

The Ashtons Legal office in Ipswich has recently had a makeover as part of the Wild Walls festival.

The Wild Walls festival is being run by Ipswich Central Business Improvement District (BID), Art Eat and The Subversiv Collective and is funded by a £100k grant from Arts Council England. Ipswich Borough Council are also supporting the festival. David Woskerski, the artist, has painted a mural of a giant-sized ladybird, with an Ipswich twist, on the back wall of our Ipswich office. Woskerski started his artistic journey in 1997. His work is always surreal in nature and generally aims to make people smile and have positive emotions: "If you could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint." Photo: Kate Wand

Wild Walls is a public festival in Ipswich from 6 September to 5 October, with creative workshops and street art projects for young people. The festival has seen the creation of four new murals in Ipswich, one of which is on the Ashtons office. Wild Walls is also putting on walking tours and 'walkshops' of the new mural walking trail, plus an exhibition for visitors at the University of Suffolk, a print fair, cinema screenings, live art workshops and music events.

