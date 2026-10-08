Trailblazing Partnership Launched To Guide Greater Manchester’s Response To Neurodivergent Young People In The Justice System

A new strategic partnership has been launched to guide Seen, Heard, Diverted, a three-year programme working with neurodivergent young people to help shape how the justice system responds to them.

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A new strategic partnership has been launched to guide Seen, Heard, Diverted, a three-year programme working with neurodivergent young people to help shape how the justice system responds to them.

The GMCA, Greater Manchester Police, Olliers Solicitors, Greater Manchester Youth Network and organisations across youth justice and the charity sector have joined forces to guide Seen, Heard, Diverted, a three-year programme aimed at reducing the number of neurodivergent children entering the criminal justice system in Greater Manchester.

The programme will work with neurodivergent young people to identify where systems and professional responses need to change, using their experiences to shape resources for young people and parents and carers and practical tools for professionals across the justice system.

Families will be able to access co-produced resources, including videos, downloadable information and practical tools, designed to help them understand and navigate the justice system.

The need for greater understanding is reflected in the frontline experience of Manchester-based criminal defence firm Olliers Solicitors, where lawyers regularly see neurodivergent behaviours misunderstood as defiance, aggression or a lack of remorse.

Matthew Claughton, Managing Director, Olliers Solicitors said:

“In criminal defence work, we see the consequences of misunderstanding every week. A young person who avoids eye contact, struggles to sit still in an interview or finds it difficult to explain themselves under pressure can be seen as evasive or unremorseful, when what’s actually happening is that their neurodivergence hasn’t been recognised.

“By the time we’re involved, the damage can already be done. This programme gives us an opportunity to intervene much earlier.”

Damian Dallimore, Assistant Director, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Director of the GM Violence Reduction Unit, said:

“The overrepresentation of neurodivergent people in prison and the criminal justice system is something that has long been known and yet improvements have often been slow or in pockets of good practice rather than systemic.

“The challenge of changing this is a big one but is one we are very much keen to address. The coming together of a range of partners from across public, private and voluntary sectors is particularly exciting and I can’t wait for us to see the impact of our work.”

Lynsay Armbruster, Detective Superintendent, Greater Manchester Police, said:

“Police officers make complex decisions in real time, often in highly dynamic circumstances. As our understanding of neurodiversity continues to develop, it is important that officers are equipped with the knowledge and support they need to recognise how neurodivergent young people may present and to respond in the most effective way.

“What stood out from the first meeting was the wealth of experience, expertise and commitment in the room, alongside a shared recognition across policing and partner organisations of the challenges we face.”

Alex Fairweather, CEO of Greater Manchester Youth Network, said:

“Too often, the youth sector is asked to respond once a young person is already in the system. We want to be there before that point. This programme gives organisations across Greater Manchester the opportunity to challenge how things currently work and, most importantly, involve young people themselves in shaping what needs to change.

“That’s what will make this meaningful.”

The programme’s first year will focus on listening, design and testing. A cohort of neurodivergent young people with lived experience will work directly alongside the partnership. They will help to shape the resources, tools and training that will be developed and rolled out in the following stages, drawing on their own experiences of the justice system to inform how professionals and organisations respond.

The strategic partnership will provide oversight throughout the programme, ensuring its development is led by the experiences of young people and the organisations working with them across Greater Manchester. Partners will reconvene later this year to review progress and agree on next steps.

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