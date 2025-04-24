International Insights Edition 5: Spring 2025

A note from our Head of International
I am delighted to share with you our latest quarterly International Insights.
It's been a busy start to 2025 and this edition is timely as we have recently announced that we will be opening a new office in Brussels. This is a really exciting and natural progression for the firm, given the international nature of our work, client base and our Competition team, which includes EU and UK-qualified lawyers.
We also wanted to share a few recent international client highlights from the last quarter, includingadvising two healthcare REITs in takeovers by US bidders,advising Bank J. Safra Sarasin on the acquisition of a majority stake in Saxo Bank, andadvising Steve Madden on a definitive agreement to acquire Kurt Geiger.
In this edition of Travers Smith's International Insights, we also bring you a postcard from one of our international secondees and our latest UK legal update.
Looking ahead, we will be attending the IPBA Conference in Chicago (22-25 April) and also the IBA M&A Conference in NY (4-5 June). Please do get in touch if you will be there, we hope to see many of our international friends on our travels!
Will Howard, Head of International
Spotlight on...
International employment law podcast series - New Zealand
Travers Smith x MinterEllisonRuddWatts
Welcome to the latest in our series of podcasts focusing on international employment law.
In this edition, Associates from our Employment team are joined by Associates from MinterEllisonRuddWatts' Employment team in Auckland, where they discuss the process of hiring, ending employment, and other notable considerations when employing staff in New Zealand.
Find out more and listen to the series.
A postcard from...
Madrid
In this series, we speak to our inbound and outbound seconded lawyers about their experience working at firms in different jurisdictions.
We dive into the differences in legal work, culture and what they've learnt from working in a new country. In this edition, we speak to Senior Associate Adam Bradley, who, in April of last year, was seconded to Madrid from our Dispute Resolution team.
UK Legal Update
In the Spring edition of our biannual UK Legal update, we review recent developments in UK law and practice and scan the horizon for future changes which may have an impact on businesses operating in or trading with the UK.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.