International Insights Edition 5: Spring 2025

A note from our Head of International

I am delighted to share with you our latest quarterly International Insights.

It's been a busy start to 2025 and this edition is timely as we have recently announced that we will be opening a new office in Brussels. This is a really exciting and natural progression for the firm, given the international nature of our work, client base and our Competition team, which includes EU and UK-qualified lawyers.

We also wanted to share a few recent international client highlights from the last quarter, includingadvising two healthcare REITs in takeovers by US bidders,advising Bank J. Safra Sarasin on the acquisition of a majority stake in Saxo Bank, andadvising Steve Madden on a definitive agreement to acquire Kurt Geiger.

In this edition of Travers Smith's International Insights, we also bring you a postcard from one of our international secondees and our latest UK legal update.

Looking ahead, we will be attending the IPBA Conference in Chicago (22-25 April) and also the IBA M&A Conference in NY (4-5 June). Please do get in touch if you will be there, we hope to see many of our international friends on our travels!

Will Howard, Head of International

Spotlight on...