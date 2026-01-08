Celltrion And Sandoz Launch Their Aflibercept Biosimilars In Europe

On November 27, 2025, Celltrion announced that Health Canada approved EYDENZELT® (aflibercept-boav), a biosimilar referencing Regeneron's EYLEA® (aflibercept), in both vial and pre-filled syringe form, to treat all indications approved for EYLEA®. EYDENZELT® is Celltrion's first biologic product approved in Canada in the ophthalmology space. According to media reports, Celltrion launched EYDENZELT® in mid-December in major European markets, including U.K. and Germany.

Additionally, on November 24, 2025, Sandoz announced the European launch of AFQLIR® (aflibercept). AFQLIR® is a 2 mg vial kit and pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection for the treatment of various retinal diseases to prevent disease-related blindness. AFQLIR® was approved by the European Commission in November 2024 for the same indications in the treatment of adult patients as the reference product, EYLEA®. According to Sandoz, AFQLIR® will be launched across Europe, beginning in the U.K., followed by Germany, France, and other countries.



