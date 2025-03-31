Is Seaweed The New Wonder Product?

We have previously reported (here and here) on some of the innovative and diverse uses seaweed is being put to. I was therefore intrigued to read an article in the Guardian newspaper (here) reporting how seaweed was becoming a problem in the Caribbean, but technology was being used to turn it into energy and fertilizer.

Seaweed, or more correctly, extracts from seaweed have also been used as thickening and stabilizing agents in various foods, including ice cream; in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals for their moisturizing, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; and as a biodegradable and sustainable packaging, among other uses. Of course, anyone who has eaten sushi, or more particularly maki, will also know it can be edible and nutritious.

Farming of seaweed is growing globally and is an important source of income in costal communities and low and middle-income countries.

It is great to see the value and uses seaweed is providing, and I hope to hear about new uses in the future.

"They use diesel to generate electricity [now], which is very expensive for the local population. We are providing a reliable, cost-effective and sustainable alternative," Nestorovic says, adding that the company plans to expand across the Caribbean. www.theguardian.com/...

