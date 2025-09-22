Video: Licensing Lawyers Visit Derby

Lesley Harper and Jo Soar from our fabulous Licensing team visited Derby, to judge the Best Bar Award in the Marketing Derby Food and Drink Awards.

Much of their licensing work centres around bars and restaurants, making their sponsorship of this award a natural fit.

The film follows Jo and Lesley as they explore some of Derby's most popular hospitality hotspots. Along the way, they share how working in licensing impacts their daily lives, offer personal insights, and reveal their favourite cocktails...

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.