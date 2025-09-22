ARTICLE
22 September 2025

Video: Licensing Lawyers Visit Derby

RB
Rothera Bray

Contributor

Rothera Bray logo
Lesley Harper and Jo Soar from our fabulous Licensing team visited Derby, to judge the Best Bar Award in the Marketing Derby Food and Drink Awards.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Richard Chambers
Much of their licensing work centres around bars and restaurants, making their sponsorship of this award a natural fit.

The film follows Jo and Lesley as they explore some of Derby's most popular hospitality hotspots. Along the way, they share how working in licensing impacts their daily lives, offer personal insights, and reveal their favourite cocktails...

Authors
Photo of Richard Chambers
Richard Chambers
