Rothera Bray Relocates Leicester Office

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We’re pleased to announce that we have relocated our Leicester office from its longstanding home on Humberstone Road to Mercury Place on St George Street, Leicester.

Mercury Place is one of Leicester’s landmark buildings, originally home to the Leicester Mercury newspaper. The letting to Rothera Bray has returned the building to 100% occupancy, alongside long‑standing occupiers including PPL PRS, Aon, Imperial Corporate Events, Barker Ross, Lote Investments and Associated Newspapers Group. The firm’s offices will be based on the newly refurbished fourth floor suite.

Tim Gladdle, Senior Partner at Rothera Bray said:

“This move is a significant step for our Leicester office. By moving to Mercury Place we are bringing all of our Leicester teams together on one floor with prestigious meeting facilities and a fantastic outlook whilst being in the heart of Leicester. The move is a statement of our intent to continue to grow our business in Leicester where we have served businesses and individuals for more than 130 years”.

The letting was negotiated by John Proctor of FHP Property Consultants who have been letting agents on the building for more than ten years, working in partnership with Newmark on behalf of the Landlord.

John Proctor commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Rothera Bray to Mercury Place. The building offers Grade A offices with a high level of car parking, is well managed by Newmark and has the friendliness of the concierge from the moment that you walk in the door – it is testament to how the building is looked after and leads to, we hope, long term landlord and tenant relationships within the building”.

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