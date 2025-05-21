ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Housing Ombudsman Examines Good Communication In Complaint Handling, In Recent Severe Maladministration Report

D
Kerri Harrison and Anna Bennett

The Housing Ombudsman released its learning from severe maladministration report in April 2024. This report sets out four tests of good communication to help landlords "avoid inadvertently stigmatising residents and rebuild trust".

Richard Blakeway, CEO of the Housing Ombudsman, wrote that he hopes "this report is useful for landlords as they continue to plan" for the arrival of Awaab's Law in October 2025".

The report identifies four key ingredients to good communication:

  • Timely Communication

Timely communications are central to managing resident expectations. This enables clients to feel assured that their landlords are dealing with their problem and are able to resolve it effectively. This can keep a resident satisfied if there is a complex repair or delay, leading to less frustration. Awaab's Law is expected to implement new timescales for written communication to be sent to residents following the report of an issue.

  • Transparent Communication

Transparent and open communication can provide reassurance for residents, reducing frustration and confusion. Awaab's Law will place greater emphasis on landlords to openly communicate with residents about their analysis and actions to address disrepair.

  • Tailored Communication

The report suggests that tailoring communication to the individual needs of the specific household should be a crucial consideration for landlords. This personalisation and effective communication with all parties, including contractors, can see delays shorten and better relationships being built.

  • Tone of Communication

Adopting the right tone is important to build confidence within residents that their landlords have listened and are acting to resolve their issue. Within the consultation paper for Awaab's Law, the Government established that landlords would have to set out whether the hazard identified would pose significant risk to the health and safety of the household. An empathic response within this communication can help alleviate concerns and build trust.

Awaab's Law

This report forms part of the Housing Ombudsman's series relating to Awaab's Law, helping landlords to prepare for the new legislation coming in a phased approach from October 2025. With Awaab's Law just five months away, poor communication leading to rising complaints is a pressing concern.

From October, social landlords will be required to investigate and fix dangerous damp and mould in set time periods, as well as repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours. In 2026, we will see these requirements expand to a wider range of hazards, before all remaining hazards are covered in 2027.

Social landlords will need to plan and have systems in place to ensure as smooth a transition as possible when Awaab's Law comes into force later this year. This includes learning from the severe maladministration reports and ensuring effective communication with tenants.

Devonshires will be providing further briefings and training on Awaab's Law, to ensure all our clients are appropriately informed about the upcoming changes. If you do not currently receive our communications, please click below to subscribe.

