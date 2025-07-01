Awaab's Law: Government Releases Its Response To Consultation And Publishes Draft Guidance For Social Landlords

The Government has released its response to the consultation on new requirements under Awaab's Law, including timescales for repairs in the social rented sector. The Government has also published draft guidance for social landlords.

Key Points

Requirements will be introduced in a phased approach, confirming that:

From 27 October 2025 – Awaab's Law will apply to damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm, ("significant hazards"), and all emergency hazards.

– Awaab's Law will apply to damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm, ("significant hazards"), and all emergency hazards. In 2026 – Requirements will be extended to also include significant hazards including: falls; structural collapse; excess cold/heat; fire; electrical & explosions; and hygiene hazards.

– Requirements will be extended to also include significant hazards including: falls; structural collapse; excess cold/heat; fire; electrical & explosions; and hygiene hazards. In 2027 – Requirements will be extended to the remaining types of hazards covered by the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) where there are significant hazards. The full list can be found in Annex A and excludes overcrowding.

The Government plans to take a "test and learn" approach to implementation. By monitoring and evaluating, it plans to clarify and flex its approach to deliver the best outcomes.

Social landlords will be required to:

Investigate any potential hazards within 10 working days from the date they become aware of the issue.

Complete a written summary of investigation findings and ensure that this is provided to tenants within three working days following the conclusion of the investigation (in most cases).

Take action to ensure the safety of homes (using temporary measures if necessary) within five working days of the investigation finishing.

Start, (or take steps to start), further required works within five working days of the conclusion of the investigation, if a significant or emergency hazard is identified. If this cannot be done, this must be completed as soon as possible and at the least work must be physically started within 12 weeks.

Satisfactorily finish repairs within a reasonable time period and ensure no unreasonable delays.

Investigate and act on all emergency hazards as soon as possible, and certainly within 24 hours.

Ensure that suitable alternative accommodation is provided in situations where the landlord is unable to complete work to make the home safe within five working days or 24 hours in emergency situations.

Next Steps

The Government has laid its regulations before Parliament to bring the requirements of Phase 1 of Awaab's Law into force. These will now be subject to the approval of both Houses of Parliament. The Government will publish its final guidance for landlords before the regulations come into force.

Ahead of the regulations coming into force in October 2025, social landlords will need to ensure they are equipped to meet the requirements of Phase 1 of Awaab's Law by taking steps that include a review of their policies and procedures, which we can help you with here at Devonshires.

Once the regulations are in force, Awaab's Law will insert terms into social housing tenancy agreements. Tenants will be able to take legal action through the courts for breach of contract, ensuring all social landlords to comply with the requirements.

We are holding a webinar on Awaab's Law and what you need to do to be ready for implementation on 22 July 2025 at 11:00am. Watch this space for an invite.

The Government consultation response, draft guidance for social landlords, and final stage Impact Assessment can be found below:

Awaab's Law: Consultation on timescales for repairs in the social rented sector - government response

Awaab's Law: Draft guidance for social landlords

Awaab's Law: final stage Impact Assessment

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.