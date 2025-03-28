Briefcase 2025 Quarter 1: Key Real Estate Cases And Updates

Case 1: Handston Investments Limited v Abri Group Limited

The court refused to grant an interim injunction to pause construction that would significantly interfere with a neighbour's rights to light. Instead, the Court ordered an expedited trial.

Case 2: Beeches Capital v Hunt & Ors

The Upper Tribunal granted the modification of a restrictive covenant, which prevented the erection of non-agricultural buildings, to allow a rural business and enterprise hub to be built.

Case 3: Iya Patarkatsishvili and Yevhen Hunyak v William Woodward-Fisher

A sale contract of a high-value residential property in London was reversed because the seller had given false replies about the extent of a moth infestation.

Case 4: Khan v D'Aubigny

Documents that the landlord was required by statute to serve on the tenant before serving a section 21 notice were deemed served under the notice provisions of the AST.

Case 5: Stiaan van Zyl and Tersia van Zylv Peter James Walker-Smith

A couple who removed a shared hedge and replaced itwith a fence, withouttheir neighbour'sagreement, are foundto have committed trespass, and areordered to pay damages and costs.

