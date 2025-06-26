Briefcase 2025 Quarter 2: Key Real Estate Cases And Updates

Case 1: Brown v Ridley and another

The Supreme Court has clarified that a reasonable belief of ownership for any 10 year period is sufficient to claim adverse possession.

Case 2: Great Jackson St Estates Ltd v Council of the City of Manchester

Great Jackson unsuccessfully sought to modify various restrictive covenants in its long lease with Manchester City Council, even though the Council had already granted planning permission for the proposed development.

Case 3: Mohammed Ahmed Bakhaty (1) and Marie-Anne Goodlad Bakhaty (2) v Hampshire County Council

A school had to pay £1000 to a neighbour after school footballs repeatedly falling into their garden was held to be a nuisance, although the court refused to grant an injunction to stop the school using the play area.

Case 4: URS Corporation Ltd v BDW Trading Ltd

The Building Safety Act's amendments to limitation periods enabled a developer to claim remedial costs of 'voluntary' works to fix historic defects from structural engineers.

Case 5: MVL Properties (2017) Limited v The Leadmill Limited The Leadmill's landlord successfully opposed the renewal of its business lease where it intends to run its own music venue at the iconic premises. Watch/listen > Read more >

