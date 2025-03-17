Shepherd and Wedderburn has advised Summerhall Arts on a lease deal to secure the beloved bustling arts and community hub, and cornerstone Edinburgh Fringe venue

The Shepherd and Wedderburn real estate team assisted Summerhall Arts in structuring the deal and agreeing to Heads of Terms to acquire their premises. In addition to flushing out key commercial risks up front, the team also drafted, negotiated, and exchanged Agreement for Lease and Lease documents on Summerhall's behalf.

Find more background on the project here and hear directly from Sam Gough, Chief Executive of Summerhall Arts, below:

"As a fledging charity with slender means, Summerhall Arts was founded with the purpose of supporting and developing the performative and visual arts sector in Scotland.

"Due to circumstances outwith our control, we had to pivot to take on a vast project to futureproof a key venue to preserve consistent arts delivery in Edinburgh and Scotland.

"What started out as looking like a reasonably straightforward piece of work on a property lease suddenly became very complex.

"The goalposts moved so many times, and there is no way we could have got through it without Shepherd and Wedderburn's unswerving commitment to helping. We never felt anything else but a priority to them.

"The team were incredibly professional and worked far beyond expectations to help us find a solution.

"Despite being a small charity, we always felt like an important client and Shepherd and Wedderburn were behind us all the way.

"We are incredibly grateful for their support in helping us to deliver a positive outcome, and we look forward to working with the firm in the future."