New Electrical Safety Regulations Laid In Parliament

On 25 June 2025, the Government laid new electrical safety regulations before parliament, "The Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) (Amendment) (Extension to the Social Rented Sector) Regulations 2025".

This will introduce mandatory electrical safety checks within the social rented sector endeavouring to increase safety standards and further align the social rented sector to the private rented sector.

In practice we note that social landlords will already be following a five year cycle for electrical checks and are subject to strict rules and guidance to keep their properties hazard free, but this ensures that both the private and social sectors are subject to the same rules.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime and Minister and Secretary of State for the HCLG, stated:

"Alongside Awaab's Law the Government is driving transformational and lasting change in the safety and quality of social housing by improving electrical safety so tenants can feel safe in their homes ... It is vital that we act to keep social housing residents safe from electrical harm".

These regulations follow the previous Government consultation in 2022. The current Government is now looking to bring these safety reforms into force.

The regulations will mandate social landlords to:

inspect and test electrical installations in their homes at least every five years;

undertake In-service Inspection and Testing of Electrical Equipment (ISIT) on all electrical appliances provided as part of a tenancy (often known as 'PAT testing);

issue a copy of the Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) to social tenants within 28 days of an inspection, and to any new tenant before their occupation of the property, and

complete, following an inspection, any remedial works within 28 days.

The legislation states these regulations will come into force "on 1st May 2026 in relation to tenancies granted before 1st December 2025 under which the landlord is a registered provider of social housing; and on 1st November 2025 for all other purposes." These Regulations will "extend to England and Wales".

Please find below the electrical safety regulations, the Government's response to the consultation, and Angela Rayner's written statement:

The Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) (Amendment) (Extension to the Social Rented Sector) Regulations 2025

Government response: Electrical safety in the social rented sector - proposals to extend regulations

Written Statement: Health and Safety Hazards in Social Housing: 'Awaab's Law' and Electrical Safety Requirements

