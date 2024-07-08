As well as the new policy initiatives that today's change of UK government may bring, this autumn will see new powers for the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court coming into force. The powers to depart from assimilated EU and domestic case law are provided for in the Retained EU Law Act. How keen the courts will be to use them remains to be seen. Our Insight considers the new powers, and the approach the courts may take.

The new government will announce its legislative programme at the King's speech on 17 July. One of the areas where a lot of change is anticipated is in relation to employment rules. Our webinar next week considers the government's proposals while our Insight explores the impact of the proposed changes on users of contingent workforces, and the intermediaries who facilitate such arrangements and investors in the sector. Our experts have also taken a look at what the new government may mean for businesses in the built environment; energy; mobility and infrastructure; life sciences and healthcare; tech, media and comms; financial services; and retail and consumer sectors.

The Financial Conduct Authority has taken a landmark step in enforcing the rules on financial promotions online by seeking to prosecute individual "finfluencers", underlining its focus on the consumer duty and the importance it places on its financial promotions guidance.

