DORA – Ensuring Resilience With IT Infrastructure Observability

As the January 2025 DORA compliance deadline approaches, this guide by Antony Fung emphasizes the importance of IT infrastructure visibility for resilience. It explores how observability—tracking and analyzing IT system data—can enhance resilience and prevent costly downtime. The article covers IT data center reliability, the shift to cloud services, and how to achieve resilience at scale.

IT Infrastructure Visibility Is Crucial for DORA Compliance

As DORA's compliance deadline creeps closer, ensuring IT infrastructure resilience has never been as critical. This article highlights the importance of monitoring andobservabilityto understandIT systembehavioursand stayahead of potential issuesto avoid costly downtime. Discover the key to IT resilience and how to achieve it at scale in this essential guidecovering:

DORA – Navigating the EU's Operational Resilience Landscape

The EU's DORA is inevitable and will have rippling effects beyond the union. It supersedes previous industry-specific operational resilience guidelines and overcomes national disparities, harmonising guidelines for key focus areas across the entire financial industry value chain to establish a common framework across the union. This insight explores the macro impacts of DORA, summarising key sections of DORA's full text to define:

What Is DORA and Its 5 Focus Areas? Why Is DORA Important? Who Does DORA Apply To? DORA Compliance vs. Non-Compliance.

