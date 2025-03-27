UK Sponsor Licence Fees Explained In 3 Simple Steps

Hiring migrant workers comes with important legal and financial responsibilities, and misunderstanding those can have serious consequences for UK employers. In this short video, we walk you through the three key cost stages of sponsoring a Skilled Worker—from applying for your sponsor licence, to issuing a Certificate of Sponsorship and paying the Immigration Skills Charge, through to visa application fees and the Immigration Health Surcharge. Each step comes with a specific cost—and knowing who is legally required to cover which part is essential for staying compliant.

The video also highlights a crucial compliance point: certain fees, like the sponsor licence application, CoS and ISC, must be paid by the employer. Passing these on to the worker breaches Home Office rules and puts your sponsor licence at risk. Whether you are new to the system or reviewing your current processes, this is a must-watch for any business planning to sponsor migrant workers.

