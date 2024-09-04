ARTICLE
4 September 2024

Global Business Mobility: Service Supplier Route

Securing contracts with UK clients requires effective staff transfer strategies. The Global Business Mobility visa routes, particularly the Service Supplier route, enable overseas staff to work temporarily in the UK. Ensure your UK client has a valid sponsor licence for this process.
Bilateral business relationships are more important now than ever before. Greater turbulence due to rising political instability, insular trading policies and a push from several industrialised economies to domesticate supply chains means scoring contracts with clients in the UK is a valuable asset. But now that you have a contract, how do you transfer the overseas staff necessary to make your project a success?

Building bridges with Global Business Mobility routes

As the sixth largest economy by GDP in the world (IMF, 2024), the UK features a dynamic private sector, burgeoning with talent from some of the world's best universities. With a new Labour government which has affirmed inward investment and growth as a top priority, we can expect growth of the economy to increase.

The Global Business Mobility visa routes are a way for you to secure the movement of your staff to service your UK-based clients. In this case, the Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier route may be the best way for overseas workers to take temporary assignments in the UK, either as part of a contractual agreement to supply services, or in an individual capacity as self-employed independent professionals based overseas.

How does it work?

To complete a contract for a UK-based client, you will need to temporarily transfer key staff who you identify as being core to the completion of the project and deliver on your contractual obligations.

You then must ensure that your UK-based client, as a sponsor, has a valid sponsor licence and is able to sponsor the category of worker that you aim to transfer. With a valid Certificate of Sponsorship from a Home Office approved employer, each employee will be able to make a visa application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

