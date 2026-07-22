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22 July 2026

Defining Moments – A Day In The Life With Xuyang Zhu (Video)

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Winston Taylor

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Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.

With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.

Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.

Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.

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Follow technology and IP partner Xuyang Zhu through a day in Winston & Strawn's London office as she navigates the complex legal challenges created by emerging technologies, innovative business models, and evolving regulatory frameworks. Discover how legal professionals adapt when innovation meets opportunity in moments that define careers and shape industries.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
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Some careers are built around change.

Emerging ideas. New technologies. Challenges that don’t come with a playbook.

It’s in those moments—when innovation meets opportunity—that careers, industries, and futures take shape.

We call them Defining Moments.

In this installment, spend a day with Xuyang Zhu, a technology and IP partner in our London office, as she helps businesses navigate the legal challenges created by emerging technologies, new business models, and an active regulatory landscape.

When innovation moves forward, the legal landscape moves with it. Standing still isn’t an option.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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