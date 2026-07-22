Defining Moments – A Day In The Life With Xuyang Zhu (Video)

- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
Some careers are built around change.
Emerging ideas. New technologies. Challenges that don’t come with a playbook.
It’s in those moments—when innovation meets opportunity—that careers, industries, and futures take shape.
We call them Defining Moments.
In this installment, spend a day with Xuyang Zhu, a technology and IP partner in our London office, as she helps businesses navigate the legal challenges created by emerging technologies, new business models, and an active regulatory landscape.
When innovation moves forward, the legal landscape moves with it. Standing still isn’t an option.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]