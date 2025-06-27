ARTICLE
27 June 2025

Webinar: The New Era Of Design Protection

On 19 June, our European IP team held a webinar to discuss the most significant transformation in EU design law in two decades.
On 19 June, our European IP team held a webinar to discuss the most significant transformation in EU design law in two decades.

The EU Design Package introduces sweeping changes that modernise design protection to better reflect today's digital and technological evolution.

We discuss new opportunities for companies to protect virtual products and graphical user interfaces; new filing requirements and costs; enhanced enforcement rights, such as protection against 3D printing and goods in transit; revised and permanent adoption of the repair clause and new administrative invalidity proceedings before national IP offices. Additionally, we compare EU and UK design laws and highlight key action points for businesses to consider.

If you have any questions or would like to speak to someone about how these changes will impact your business and what steps you should take to align with the updated legal framework, reach out to any of the speakers below.

Don't miss this opportunity to future-proof your IP strategy and stay competitive in the evolving market!

Watch now: EU Design Package Webinar | Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

