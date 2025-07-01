Conditions Precedent, Third-Party Rights And QOCS: A Gatehouse Brew On Makin v QBE

In this Brew, Tom Bell and Charlotte Wilk discussed the recent High Court decision of Makin v QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd, which concerned a high-value claim by the victim of an assault under the Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 2010. They covered three topics: (i) the question of coverage and conditions precedent; (ii) the status of a judgment against the insured for the purpose of the 2010 Act; (iii) whether QOCS applies to claims under the 2010 Act.

Tom was instructed on behalf of the claimant, Mr Makin, and Charlotte recently wrote an article on the coverage issues.

