ARTICLE
1 July 2025

Conditions Precedent, Third-Party Rights And QOCS: A Gatehouse Brew On Makin v QBE

GC
Gatehouse Chambers

Contributor

Gatehouse Chambers logo
Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
Explore Firm Details
​In this Brew, Tom Bell and Charlotte Wilk discussed the recent High Court decision of Makin v QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd, which concerned a high-value claim by the victim of an assault under the Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 2010.
United Kingdom Insurance
Tom Bell and Charlotte Wilk

In this Brew, Tom Bell and Charlotte Wilk discussed the recent High Court decision of Makin v QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd, which concerned a high-value claim by the victim of an assault under the Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 2010. They covered three topics: (i) the question of coverage and conditions precedent; (ii) the status of a judgment against the insured for the purpose of the 2010 Act; (iii) whether QOCS applies to claims under the 2010 Act.

Tom was instructed on behalf of the claimant, Mr Makin, and Charlotte recently wrote an article on the coverage issues.

To access the recording please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tom Bell
Tom Bell
Photo of Charlotte Wilk
Charlotte Wilk
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More