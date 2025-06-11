ARTICLE
11 June 2025

Insurance Podcast Series – Episode 5: Cyber Insurance

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

United Kingdom Insurance
Charlie Weston-Simons and Ffion Flockhart
This episode of our insurance series looks at cyber insurance and why these policies are integral to the risk management frameworks of many organisations.

For this conversation, insurance litigation and cyber partner Charlie Weston-Simons is joined by Ffion Flockhart, global co-head of cyber, with insights from Neil Warlow, Executive Director at Howden Insurance Brokers and Paul Gooch, Divisional Head of Cyber at Tokio Marine Kiln.

During the podcast, we discuss:

  • What cyber insurance covers, and why businesses should invest in this type of policy.
  • How insurers underwrite cyber risks.
  • The claims process.
  • Topical issues such as coverage for widespread events, war exclusions and AI-related losses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Charlie Weston-Simons
Charlie Weston-Simons
Photo of Ffion Flockhart
Ffion Flockhart
