Insurance Podcast Series – Episode 5: Cyber Insurance

This episode of our insurance series looks at cyber insurance and why these policies are integral to the risk management frameworks of many organisations.

For this conversation, insurance litigation and cyber partner Charlie Weston-Simons is joined by Ffion Flockhart, global co-head of cyber, with insights from Neil Warlow, Executive Director at Howden Insurance Brokers and Paul Gooch, Divisional Head of Cyber at Tokio Marine Kiln.

During the podcast, we discuss:

What cyber insurance covers, and why businesses should invest in this type of policy.

How insurers underwrite cyber risks.

The claims process.

Topical issues such as coverage for widespread events, war exclusions and AI-related losses.

