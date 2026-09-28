Restraint And Validation: A High Bar

Elevate Estates Management Ltd sought to restrain a winding-up petition based on rent arrears exceeding £836,000, arguing that substantial payments had not been credited and advancing a repair-related cross-claim exceeding £330,000. The court rejected both arguments, finding the alleged uncredited payments were unparticularised and the cross-claim lacked contemporaneous documentary evidence, ultimately dismissing the applications and awarding indemnity costs against Elevate.

Elevate sought to restrain advertisement of a petition founded on rent arrears exceeding £836,000, later rising to more than £1.1 million, and sought a validation order under s.127 Insolvency Act 1986. It contended that substantial payments had not been credited and advanced a repair-related cross-claim exceeding £330,000.

The court rejected both arguments. The alleged "uncredited payments" were unparticularised, with no accounting records or other evidence identifying omitted payments. Equally, the purported cross-claim rested on internal documents unsupported by contemporaneous invoices, contractual entitlement or evidence that the works had been carried out. The only documented repair issues were worth approximately £18,000.

Of wider significance is the court’s discussion of the "genuine and substantial dispute" test. The court emphasised that a debtor must produce evidence capable of withstanding scrutiny. A "cloud of objections" will not suffice. The court also sounded a note of caution on reliance on Tallington Lakes, making clear that it does not dilute the requirement for a dispute to be substantial, rather than merely arguable.

The applications were dismissed, the validation order discharged, advertisement permitted, and indemnity costs awarded against Elevate because the applications were pursued without adequate evidential foundation.

Takeaways:

A petition will not be restrained merely because a debtor asserts a dispute or cross-claim.

Contemporaneous documentary evidence remains critical.

The court will not conduct a mini-trial, but it will test whether a dispute has real substance.

Validation orders remain exceptional where insolvency is apparent.

Weakly evidenced restraining applications may expose applicants to indemnity costs.

Elevate Estates Management Ltd v Fine Star Ltd [2026] EWHC 1831 (Ch)

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