Woodville Collapse And Regulatory Reform – Litigation Funding In The Spotlight

The collapse of Woodville Consultants Ltd (Woodville) has exposed the risks inherent in a litigation funding market that has expanded rapidly over the last decade while remaining largely outside mainstream financial regulation.

Woodville entered administration in July 2026. According to its administrators’ report (September 2026), it owes nearly £300 million to retail investors who had purchased high-risk loan notes. The litigation funder is said to have deployed investors' money into funding arrangements with law firms, principally financing PCP and other motor finance claims. The business appears to have been wholly reliant upon the successful and timely collection of its debtor book in order to satisfy investor redemptions and other obligations as they fell due. However, the administrators say that Woodville's lending was concentrated amongst ten law firms, primarily based in Wales and the North West of England, and as at the date of collapse Woodville was owed more than £160 million from these ten law firms alone, often with no security arrangements in place.

The administrators are now investigating, amongst other matters, whether in some instances, investors' money was paid to a connected, non-law firm, intermediary where a close relationship between the directors of Woodville and the intermediary appears to exist. Administrators are also concerned by a reported £37 million which appears to have been loaned to connected parties associated with the directors. A number of these loans have high interest-bearing balances, causing the administrators to question the commerciality of the loans. The administrators have warned that the value of the underlying litigation portfolio and likely investor recoveries remain uncertain.

The full story of Woodville’s collapse is not yet told. It will doubtless keep insolvency practitioners and their lawyers busy for some time to come. Some things are however already clear.

First, Woodville’s collapse is likely to have disastrous effects for the many who invested.

Second, it demonstrates the sheer scale of the litigation funding industry. This was one funder, concentrated in one market, lending to less than a dozen law firms and yet the figures are staggering - £300 million of investor funds. Many of the headlines covering the collapse feature an image of the semi-detached house from which Woodville allegedly operated, yet the funds raised may have been used to materially impact hundreds, if not thousands, of claims.

Litigation funding can alter the economics and behaviour of a claim. A funded claimant may have the resources to pursue litigation for longer, resist commercial settlement pressure and incur substantially greater costs. Where portfolios of claims are funded, the funder’s assessment of aggregate returns can also influence litigation strategy across multiple cases.

Third, the collapse will add yet further support for regulatory reform. In July 2026, Baroness Bowles of Berkhamsted argued in the House of Lords for the Treasury to consider whether third-party litigation funders ought to be brought within the regulatory perimeter of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Her argument is that litigation funding has developed from its early days of facilitating access to justice into a significant investment market involving billions of pounds and increasingly sophisticated funding structures. Others, like the Civil Justice Council, have called for light touch regulation now, with FCA regulation to be reviewed within five years. Whether it is light touch or strict regulatory oversight, many believe that the existing voluntary regime, including the Association of Litigation Funders, doesn’t quite cut the mustard. Indeed, Woodville chose not to sign up.

Fourth, the circumstances of Woodville’s collapse and its effect on law firms are likely to be looked at closely by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The SRA issued a Warning Notice on high volume consumer claims (HVCC) and third-party litigation funding in January 2026, a further Q&A and guidance on HVCC and funding in July 2026 (only a few weeks before Woodville’s administration), and on 17 September 2026 the SRA finished consulting on proposals to strengthen regulatory obligations on solicitors when they act for funded clients. Regulatory change, and intense regulatory scrutiny, is undoubtedly afoot in this sector.

Finally, many are speculating about what a post-Woodville and post-PACCAR litigation funding world will look like. It is now over to the Government to decide how to regulate the industry and when it will legislate to take litigation funding agreements outside the statutory rules governing damages-based agreements. Government intervention will have consequences beyond investor protection: requirements around capital adequacy, governance, disclosure, and conduct could make the financial position of a claimant’s funder more transparent. That could materially assist defendants in assessing litigation risk, costs exposure and the credibility of settlement positions. It remains to be seen whether greater scrutiny of litigation funders could ultimately change the balance of power in funded litigation.