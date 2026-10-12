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12 October 2026

London Calling—crossing The Atlantic To Restructure In England?

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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Three Nasdaq-listed U.S. companies have successfully restructured using England's Restructuring Plan under Part 26A, achieving Chapter 15 recognition in U.S. courts. This development positions the English RP as a viable alternative to Chapter 11 bankruptcy for certain American companies seeking operational turnarounds and balance sheet restructurings.
Global Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Fred Sosnick,Katrina Buckley,Karen McMaster
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In the space of less than a year, three Nasdaq-listed companies headquartered in or closely connected to the United States—namely Argo Blockchain, Fossil, and New Fortress Energy—have successfully completed significant restructurings pursuant to the English Restructuring Plan (RP) under Part 26A Companies Act 2006, underscoring the emergence of the RP as a credible option certain U.S. companies may consider for their operational turnarounds and balance sheet restructurings alongside Chapter 11.

In each case, the debtors successfully achieved recognition of their RPs in the United States pursuant to Chapter 15 of the U.S. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court scrutinized the details of the relevant deal to ensure that “forum shopping” was not used to try to “circumvent the requirements of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to disadvantage some creditors”, but was satisfied that was not the case and blessed the RPs with Chapter 15 recognition—even in circumstances where an RP includes elements which would not otherwise be available in a Chapter 11 (such as non-consensual third-party releases).

To help inform stakeholders evaluating their options in light of these recent decisions, our U.S. and London Restructuring teams have prepared the below infographic to highlight some of the principal differences between and advantages of Chapter 11 and the RP, and the circumstances in which a debtor may elect to pursue either option. Please contact any member of the A&O Shearman Restructuring team if you would like to discuss any of these matters further.

U.S.Chapter 11 (bankruptcy code) Comparision topic UK part 26A Restructuring plan (Companies Act 2006)

U.S. Advantage

Broad access—Residence, domicile, place of business Entry/Eligibility OR property in U.S. Determined by a “peppercorn” test (e.g., retainer to U.S. counsel typically suffices).
Entry/Eligibility
England-incorporated obligor or overseas co. with “sufficient” connection to England (e.g., English-law debt, or centre of main interests in England).

U.S. Advantage

Automatic stay of all other legal proceedings and actions against the debtors’ assets upon filing (§362). This applies worldwide and requires no hearing to obtain. Contractual ipso facto clauses are unenforceable.
Stay/Moratorium
No automatic stay (although can potentially be coupled with a standalone statutory moratorium). Convening order bars operation of termination rights arising as a result of insolvency in respect of contracts for the supply of goods or services (not financial contracts).

Prepack can be achieved as quickly as a few days (to the extent required consents obtained prepetition); pre-solicited can be achieved within appx. 60 days; pre-arranged appx. 3–6 mos; “free-fall” (i.e.. no pre-negotiated compromises) can be many months or years. Anticipated timing is subject to the type of Chapter 11 case:

  • Pre-packaged: as quickly as a few days (to the extent required consents obtained prepetition)
  • Pre-Solicited: within appx. 60 days
Timetable and costs

UK Advantage.

6–10 weeks from launch to court sanction. Generally lower cost for complex holistic restructurings.

U.S. Advantage.

Lenders to the bankrupt debtor can obtain “priming” (new senior) liens, access to cash collateral with adequate protection to secured lenders, superpriority administrative claims.
DIP financing
No statutory DIP regime; the priority of any interim/bridge financing will depend on contractual agreement (e.g., under relevant intercreditor arrangements).
Class-by-class: requires 2/3 in amount and >1/2 in number (claims); Plan proponent can identify the classes for voting purposes.
Voting
75% in value of each class present and voting (no numerosity test). Plan proponent can identify the classes for voting purposes.
Confirmed plan binds parties subject to U.S. personal jurisdiction; overseas enforcement depends on foreign law and comity. Cross-border complexity increases in pre-pack scenarios. Subject to Gibbs (see UK opposite), the U.S. offers significant cross-border advantages via Ch. 15.
Cross-border
Is capable of compromising foreign-law claims—court needs evidence plan has a reasonable prospect of being effective/recognized in relevant jurisdictions (usually in the form of foreign expert reports). Is capable of recognition under Ch. 15 in the U.S. (see opposite). The “Rule in Gibbs” prevents English law governed debt being compromised by an overseas restructuring/insolvency procedure except in limited circumstances.
At least 1 impaired accepting class +“fair and equitable”. Absolute priority rule (“APR”) must be satisfied to implement restructuring plan, which requires that senior creditors are paid in full before juniors, subject to certain limited exceptions.
Cross class cramdown and priority treatment

UK Advantage.

Cross-class cram-down available provided: (i) creditor is “no worse off” under the plan vs. “relevant alternative” (i.e., most likely outcome if plan is not sanctioned); and (ii) at least one in-the-money class approves the plan. No APR but court will require evidence to confirm fair allocation of restructuring value—fair allocation is typically demonstrated via expert reports showing creditors’ contributions to plan vs the benefits it will receive (and justifications for any imbalance), the “no creditor worse off” analysis and evidence of meaningful engagement with creditors ahead of launching the plan.
After U.S. Supreme Court decision in Purdue Pharma (2024), non-consensual third-party releases (e.g., non-debtor stakeholders) are prohibited. Consensual releases remain permissible. Open issue: what constitutes consent to release; affirmative consent is safest. Courts remain split on whether notice and failure to opt out of release is permitted.
Third-party releases

UK Advantage.

Vast majority of claims can be released—including releases of intra-group guarantees. Exception: claims which are not required to be released to enable plan to succeed—e.g., claims a company may have (and by extension, any subsequently appointed insolvency officeholder) against its own directors for breach of duty.
Whole-entity case—Absent prepetition agreement with stakeholders on the restructuring, a debtor must classify and address all claims/interests. Complete resolution can be advantageous in complex operational restructurings requiring a holistic resolution. In a non-prepack case, ability to address all claims is particularly valuable.
Scope

UK Advantage.

Surgical tool—plan proponent can select which classes of creditors/members will participate in the plan (could, for example, exclude trade creditors/suppliers if they are needed to continue to operate the business).

U.S. Advantage.

Reject/assume/assign “executory” contracts and leases; retention and incentive plans in conjunction with restructuring; create liquidation trusts; broadest post-effective operational toolkit.
Operational tools
No specific mechanism for dealing with executory contracts, but plan can be used to e.g., compromise claims and amend existing terms. Plan cannot outright interfere with proprietary rights (e.g., leasehold interests) or impose new obligations following the restructuring—albeit certain common workarounds may be avaialble.

U.S. Advantage.

Sale can be structured standalone, in a restructuring plan or even as a toggle to a restructuring plan.or even as a toggle to a restructuring plan. Standalone: §363 permits court approved, free-and-clear sales before plan confirmation, typically following a market check/auction. Under a plan: Sales may be implemented through a confirmed plan, avoiding “sub rosa plan” objections applicable to §363 sales.
Asset sales
No specific mechanism for delivering asset sales but can be facilitated by (or delivered in parallel to) a plan.
Extensive and continuous: disclosure statement + confirmation hearing; deferential but costly.
Court process

Two substantive hearings only (subject to appeal and costs/case management hearings): convening (initial review of plan and composition of classes by the court) + sanction (substantive review of plan following creditor vote, including overall fairness; court decides whether to exercise discretion to approve the plan).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Fred Sosnick
Fred Sosnick
Photo of Katrina Buckley
Katrina Buckley
Photo of Luckey McDowell
Luckey McDowell
Photo of Karen McMaster
Karen McMaster
Photo of Sara Coelho
Sara Coelho
Photo of Christopher Poel
Christopher Poel
Photo of Philip Wells
Philip Wells
Photo of Mira J. Soldon
Mira J. Soldon
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