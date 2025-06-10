Tourism Tax: What It Could Mean For Hospitality And Public Services

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has opened the door to a potential tourism tax aimed at bolstering public services and supporting the city's hospitality sector. The proposal under discussion includes a nightly accommodation levy of £1–2 for visitors staying in hotels and short-term lets, such as Airbnb properties.

The concept of a tourism tax is not new. Major European cities including Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam have successfully implemented similar levies, with funds reinvested into infrastructure, cultural initiatives and urban maintenance. In London, advocates argue that such a measure could provide vital support for stretched services, especially as the hospitality industry continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Corporate Partner Penny Paddle commented on the dual impact of the potential tax:

"The tax may provide a much needed shot of adrenaline for the ailing sector and the local communities."

"However, many in the UK hospitality industry believe it will discourage visitors, particularly at the lower end of the market and add to the administrative burden already placed on the industry."

The hospitality industry is currently contending with rising national insurance contributions, an increased minimum wage, and persistent recruitment challenges. Many operators fear that an added levy could further strain already tight margins.

At this stage, the UK Government has made no commitment to roll out a nationwide tourist tax, and any such measure in London would likely require legislative approval. Nonetheless, the conversation underscores a broader discussion about sustainable tourism, fair contributions from visitors, and the future funding of public infrastructure in one of the world's most-visited cities.

