Sepsis Awareness Month: NHS England’s New Framework Highlights The Need For Early Recognition And Action

Sepsis Awareness Month

As Sepsis Awareness Month takes place throughout September, NHS England’s new Sepsis Modern Service Framework is an important reminder of just how much early recognition, prompt treatment and greater public awareness can matter.

The framework sets out a 10-year plan, which aims to improve the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery of people affected by sepsis across England. Its ambition is significant:

“Our ambition is to reduce death, life-threatening complications and long-term impact from sepsis and severe infection in all patient groups by at least 25% by 2035.”

Sepsis remains one of the UK’s most serious medical emergencies. NHS figures show that more than 133,000 hospital admissions in 2024/25 were recorded as having a primary diagnosis of sepsis. In addition, more than 1,300 clinical negligence claims involving sepsis were brought against NHS organisations between 2020/21 and 2024/25, with many relating to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Although sepsis can develop quickly and be difficult to diagnose, avoidable delays in recognising symptoms, investigating concerns or starting treatment can have devastating consequences. Where missed opportunities in care cause serious harm, this may amount to clinical negligence. Bond Turner’s specialist medical negligence team can help patients and families understand what happened, assess whether the care provided fell below an acceptable standard, and advise on the options available to them.

What Signs Should People Look Out For?

Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection begins to damage its own tissues and organs. Without prompt treatment, it can progress rapidly and may lead to organ failure, amputation, permanent disability or death.

One of the difficulties with sepsis is that there is no single symptom or definitive test that immediately confirms someone has it. Symptoms can also resemble those of other illnesses, making early recognition particularly challenging.

Some of the sepsis warning signs for adults to be aware of include:

Confusion, disorientation or slurred speech – someone may appear unusually confused, struggle to communicate clearly, or seem noticeably different from usual

– someone may appear unusually confused, struggle to communicate clearly, or seem noticeably different from usual Extreme shivering or severe muscle pain – this can include intense chills, uncontrollable shaking or pain that feels significantly worse than would normally be expected from an infection

– this can include intense chills, uncontrollable shaking or pain that feels significantly worse than would normally be expected from an infection Difficulty breathing, or very fast breathing – a person may seem breathless, struggle to speak comfortably or appear to be working harder than usual to breathe

– a person may seem breathless, struggle to speak comfortably or appear to be working harder than usual to breathe Mottled, pale or discoloured skin – the skin may look unusually blotchy, pale, bluish or otherwise different from the person’s normal skin tone

– the skin may look unusually blotchy, pale, bluish or otherwise different from the person’s normal skin tone A very high or low temperature – although fever can be associated with infection, a person with sepsis may also have an abnormally low temperature

– although fever can be associated with infection, a person with sepsis may also have an abnormally low temperature Passing very little or no urine – a noticeable reduction in urination can be a sign that the body is becoming seriously unwell

Signs of Sepsis in Babies and Children

Babies and young children may not be able to communicate well how they’re feeling, so changes in their behaviour or appearance can be particularly important. Warning signs can include:

Breathing very quickly or struggling to breathe

Seizures or fits

Being unusually sleepy or difficult to wake

A rash that does not fade when pressed

Poor feeding or refusing food or milk

Fewer wet nappies than usual

NHS guidance says get help immediately if they think an adult or child may have sepsis.

A Stronger Focus on Patient Safety

A key part of NHS England’s new framework is improving how quickly sepsis is recognised and how effectively patients are supported both during and after treatment.

The framework includes a number of initiatives designed to improve patient outcomes including:

Earlier identification of patients who may be at risk of sepsis

Increased public and professional awareness of sepsis symptoms

Improved staff training across healthcare and social care settings

Greater use of digital technology, AI and diagnostic testing

Enhanced monitoring of deteriorating patients

Better rehabilitation and support for sepsis survivors

Importantly, the strategy also recognises the role that patients and their families can play in identifying deterioration.

People know their loved ones better than anyone. If someone appears significantly different from normal, becomes rapidly more unwell or a family member feels that something is being missed, those concerns should be listened to and taken seriously.

The Legal Perspective

The publication of the framework during the lead-up to Sepsis Awareness Month also highlights the serious consequences that can arise when sepsis is not recognised, escalated or treated quickly enough.

For families affected by avoidable harm, Sepsis Awareness Month is therefore about more than raising awareness of the symptoms. It can also provide an opportunity to better understand what happened and where appropriate, ask questions about whether the standard of care provided to them and a loved one was acceptable.

Where mistakes have been made, specialist legal advice can help families understand their options, seek answers and accountability and access financial support that may be needed for ongoing treatment, rehabilitation or other long-term needs.