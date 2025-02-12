Seeking Compensation For Sepsis Negligence (6 February 2025)

Sepsis is a serious medical condition that can escalate rapidly, causing life-threatening complications and long-term health challenges. When sepsis is not diagnosed or treated promptly, the consequences can be devastating, including death or permanent disability. For victims of delayed diagnosis or substandard care, pursuing a sepsis negligence claim can help secure compensation and accountability.

Sepsis is not rare; it can arise from common infections or injuries. In 2022, sepsis was the underlying cause of 3770 deaths in England and Wales, and was the underlying cause or contributory factor in 25,542 deaths [ONS, 2023, Deaths from sepsis in the UK 2001 to 2022]

How Sepsis Develops

Sepsis can develop from infections in various parts of the body, including urinary tract infections, bed sores, surgical wounds, or intravenous line infections. Certain individuals are more vulnerable to sepsis, such as:

Patients with weakened immune systems.

Hospitalised individuals with serious illnesses.

The very young or very old.

Those recovering from surgery or injuries.

The condition arises when the body's immune system overreacts to an infection, causing inflammation, swelling, or blood clots. If untreated, it can escalate to septic shock, resulting in organ failure or death.

Understanding Sepsis Medical Negligence

Sepsis negligence occurs when healthcare professionals fail to provide appropriate care, including:

Delays in diagnosing sepsis.

Providing inappropriate advice about sepsis care.

Failing to deliver timely and effective treatment.

Substandard care leading to worsened outcomes.

In such cases, compensation can provide much-needed support for medical expenses, rehabilitation, and emotional recovery for individuals and families affected.

Seeking Compensation for Sepsis Negligence

If you or a loved one has suffered due to misdiagnosed or untreated sepsis, you may be entitled to compensation. Duncan Lewis Solicitors specialises in handling sepsis negligence claims and may offer a no win no fee agreement.

Compensation can help cover expenses for specialised care, rehabilitation, and ongoing medical needs. For families who have lost a loved one, it offers financial stability while also honouring their memory by holding negligent parties responsible.

