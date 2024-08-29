Update ARRS To Include GPs With Effect From October

NHS England announced that starting October 2024, Primary Care Networks (PCNs) can use Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme (ARRS) funding to recruit over 1,000 GPs. Updated criteria will be included in a revised Network Contract DES specification.

NHS England has confirmed that with effect from October 2024, primary care networks (PCNs) will be able to use the dedicated funding from the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) to recruitGPs.

NHS England wrote to GP practices in England on 2 August 2024 to confirm that the ARRS will enable ring-fenced funding to get to PCNs quickly to employ over 1,000 additionalGPs.

The exact criteria for employing GPs will be set out in a revised Network Contract DES specification. NHS England will consult with GPC England over the coming weeks on the terms of the updatedspecification.

Whilst the revised Network Contract DES specification is prepared, we recommend ensuring that your network agreement schedules are fit for purpose and document how your ARRS workforce and associated liabilities are managed within yourPCN.

