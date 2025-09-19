Legal Principles Of TUPE Within Workforce Change Management In The NHS

Following our popular management of change webinar in July, as the NHS continues with its transformation of workforce structure, we are delighted to invite you to our TUPE webinar, intended to give delegates a solid foundation on the key principles of TUPE within an NHS setting.

The webinar will be chaired by Jacqui Atkinson, Head of Employment Healthcare, and Bridget Prosser, Partner at Browne Jacobson. Joined by Jennifer Jenkins, Principal Associate, they will cover:

A back to basics on TUPE - what is it and when does it apply?

What is COSOP?

What is a statutory transfer?

The different types of transfer: Transfer of entity and a service provision change.

What and who transfers?

Employers' duties to inform and consult.

Managing change and redundancies alongside TUPE.

Potential challenging areas.

It is an opportunity for HR colleagues of all levels involved in management of change processes to develop or refresh their TUPE skills. We will equip you with the tools to deal with the change processes in the coming months with confidence. We look forward to seeing you there!

