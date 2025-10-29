Final Written Warnings: When Are They Justified?

George Cokkinos’s articles from Rothera Bray are most popular:

A final written warning is more than a slap on the wrist; it's often the last step before dismissal. But skipping steps in the disciplinary process can expose employers to legal risk. For employees, receiving one can feel like the ground is shifting. So, when is it fair and legal to issue a final written warning?

When can employers issue a final written warning?

A final written warning is a serious step in the disciplinary process. It's typically the last step before dismissal, so it must be handled with care.

Here's what you need to know:

Have a clear disciplinary policy

Before any issues arise, make sure you have a comprehensive disciplinary policy in place, and that your employees are aware of it. This policy should outline:

the stages of the disciplinary process

what constitutes minor vs. serious misconduct

when a final written warning may be issued

the possibility of summary dismissal in extreme cases

Follow a fair process

Even if the misconduct seems obvious, you must follow your own procedures. Skipping steps can lead to claims of unfair dismissal.

Be specific in the warning

A final written warning should include:

the specific behaviour or performance issue

what improvement is expected

a clear timeline for improvement

the consequences of failing to improve (including potential dismissal)

the employee's right to respond or appeal

What does a final written warning mean for an employee's job?

If you've received a final written warning, your job may be at risk. But you still have options.

Understand the warning

Don't ignore it. Read the warning carefully and make sure you understand:

what you're being accused of

what changes are expected

how much time you have to improve

Consider an appeal

You may be able to challenge the warning if:

you believe that it's unfair or based on false information

the employer didn't follow proper procedures

you're being treated differently than others in similar situations

If you suspect the warning is part of a pattern of unfair treatment, such as constructive dismissal, seek legal advice immediately.

Can you challenge a final written warning?

Yes, but you'll need to be clear and strategic. Common grounds for disputing a final written warning include:

improvement since a previous warning

failure to follow the disciplinary process

lack of evidence to support the allegation

to support the allegation inconsistent treatment compared to other employees

compared to other employees employer fault, such as lack of training or resources

Disputes are usually handled through a written appeals process. At this stage, it's wise to consult an employment solicitor to assess your case and guide your response.

