Health And Safety In The Forestry Industry

Working in the forestry industry carries inherent risks, but there are measures that can be taken to mitigate these and increase safety for workers in the sector.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), serious injuries relating to tree work are 60 times the national average. Forestry work is a high-risk activity.

In 2023/24, 23 workers were killed in work-related accidents within the agricultural, forestry, and fishing industries. During the last 10 years, 24 tree surgeons and arborists have been killed during work and nearly 1,400 have suffered an injury. In recent years, direct contact with a chainsaw has caused five deaths (in forestry and arboriculture) and many serious injuries, while falls from a height account for around 16% of all reported tree work accidents.

The Agriculture and Forestry Advisory Group (AFAG) work in partnership with HSE to provide guidance on regulations pertaining to the forestry industry. Since April 2024, AFAG has published five fatality notifications in the industry, which can be viewed here. The most recent fatality was in September 2024 when a worker was crushed and killed by a falling tree during felling.

The forestry industry combines the handling of specialist machinery with working on uneven terrain in areas that are often well-used by the general public, presenting several unique risks. This article will outline the primary hazards and ways in which you can mitigate against serious harm.

What are the primary hazards in forestry operations?

According to recent HSE guidance, forestry operations that pose the greatest risk to workers are:

use of equipment that extracts, lifts, and loads timber (this includes tree harvesters, bed processors, cable cranes, forwarders, and clambunk skidders);

work that is undertaken on steep ground;

work with vehicles such as quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles, and excavators;

use of winches in directional felling; and

the planting of forestry, including the use of pesticides and chemicals.

What duties do I have as the operator of a forestry plantation?

As explained in our previous article , the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 sets out the duties applicable to all employers, including those in the forestry industry.

Employers owe a duty of care to their employees and to "persons other than their employees", i.e. the general public. While the duties owed to employees are more specific, a general duty is owed by employers/ landowners not to expose the general public to any health and safety risks.

This general duty imposes a broad requirement on the operators of forestry plantations to ensure no part of their property poses a health and safety risk to the general public.

Beyond that general health and safety duty, various specific duties can arise as a consequence of secondary legislation (Regulations). These can include the following:

Under the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 an employer must identify potential hazards, determine the level of risk to employees and the public, and take action to eliminate the hazard or control the risk.

The Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 place duties on individuals and companies who own, operate, or have control over lifting equipment. Such equipment includes ropes, karabiners, harnesses, rigging systems for lowering branches, mobile elevating work platforms, and cranes. All lifting equipment, including accessories, must be clearly marked to indicate the maximum load the equipment can safely lift.

Furthermore, the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 places duties on employers to ensure that all employees are adequately trained, the equipment is properly maintained, and that employees are provided with personal protective equipment (hard hats, chainsaw-resistant clothing, eye protection, hearing protection, gloves, and safety boots).

What are the most common causes of accidents in the forestry industry?

The most common causes of injuries and fatalities in the industry include:

being struck by falling trees and branches;

machinery-related accidents, particularly involving chainsaws;

falls from a height and slips on rough terrain;

transport and handling accidents involving timber and heavy vehicles; and

environmental factors, such as weather and delayed emergency response.

Knowing what the most common causes of injury are in any given sector can help to identify potential hazards, undertake risk assessments, and proactively manage compliance with legal duties.

What steps can be taken to manage the risks?

Like with all rural sectors, the forestry industry has its own unique and complex set of challenges. The work on one plantation will not be the same as the next and there will be distinct issues that arise in every project. However, HSE emphasises the importance of having consistent management structures in place to reduce the risk of significant injury. It is essential that projects are properly planned, appropriately supervised, and carried out in a safe manner.

To ensure the safety of workers and the public when felling, loading, and transporting timber it is particularly important that:

workers have appropriate training and are given appropriate instructions;

those planning an operation have the required knowledge and practical experience, and that a comprehensive risk assessment has been carried out;

work is organised so that loads are not carried or suspended over people or public areas;

personal protective equipment is issued and its use is enforced;

during felling, the public is kept well away from all machinery and active zones;

a culture of safety is developed and reporting is encouraged; and

machinery is suitable for the work, as well as regularly inspected and replaced when required (requirement of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998).

The nature of work in the forestry industry means that risk can never be eliminated, but reasonable steps can be taken to mitigate the risks. Active management from employers, compliance from employees, and an increased awareness of the causes of injuries, can all help forestry to become a safer working environment.

Organisations such as HSE, AFAG, the Arboricultural Association, and the Forestry Industry Safety Accord all provide guidance and support for those working in the forestry industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.