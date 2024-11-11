How To Protect Your Reputation In Broadcast And Streaming Media

Recent scandals have damaged trust in the media, as well as the reputations of major stars and the companies they work for. In this blog, we explore how to prevent and manage incidents if they occur.

In recent years, even the most respected broadcasters have attracted negative publicity related to claims of abuse, sexual harassment and bullying.

Some broadcasters' handling of incidents has attracted criticism, adding to public concerns. With the continuous glare of publicity surrounding high-profile media companies, the reputational damage can be deep and lasting.

We've identified some of the key risks that broadcasters and streaming services need to consider, along with mitigations that can help companies prevent a crisis and manage incidents sensitively if they do occur.

Talent misconduct and scandals

Audiences can invest huge emotional capital in personalities, such as trusted news anchors and actors. If those personalities are disgraced, the public can quickly shift the blame onto the media companies that employed them, asking why they didn't know or act sooner.

This can lead to loss of trust and revenue, as well as potentially damaging and expensive civil claims.

Your crisis management should include a response to scandals and a dedicated team to manage news and social media. Be transparent and honest: Acknowledge the issue with transparency and clarity, show accountability, and provide regular updates.

Employee abuse and discrimination

Mistreatment of employees, whether through racial or gender discrimination, harassment, or bullying, can cause reputational damage for broadcasters and streaming services if stories gain traction with the public.

In an era of culture wars, broadcasters can find they have a difficult line to tread.

Have a zero-tolerance policy against abuse: Make sure your policy on harassment and abuse is clear and reinforced through onboarding, training, and internal communications.

Be the first to address allegations before media speculation gets out of hand. Link in your PR and legal teams to give regular and transparent updates while avoiding language that might open the door to litigation. Track public sentiment: Monitor public sentiment during and after any incidents. Respond thoughtfully to stakeholders, showing empathy and a willingness to address issues.

Abuse of minors and vulnerable groups

Reputational damage tends to be more profound and long-lasting if the victims are children or belong to a vulnerable group. Past scandals have made the public highly sensitive to any hint of abuse or exploitation by staff or celebrities. Broadcasters and streaming companies can also feel a backlash if their content is seen as harmful or abusive towards these groups.

Implement strong safeguards: Ensure you have clear policies and practices for safeguarding children and vulnerable groups who participate in productions or are otherwise in your care.

Consider tools and technology that can give parents more control over what children watch. Introduce pre-broadcast compliance reviews and sensitivity analysis to check for harmful content. Partner with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and protection agencies: Improve safety standards by working with child advocacy groups, mental health professionals, and organizations that protect vulnerable communities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.