27 May 2025

UK Immigration White Paper - What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

United Kingdom Immigration
Andrew Osborne and Supinder Singh Sian
The Paper includes a range of measures that will significantly impact UK businesses and individuals. Partners Andrew Osborne and Supinder Sian talk through some of the key elements of the Paper, including the proposals on earned settlement/citizenship and reforms to the Skilled Worker route. They unpack what the White Paper might mean in practice and outline what businesses and individuals can be doing now, or soon, to respond.

Download the transcript
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Apple Podcasts

Andrew Osborne
Supinder Singh Sian
