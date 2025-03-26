Excessive Absences In An Application For Naturalisation

1. Meeting the Absence Requirement and Avoiding Excessive Absences for Naturalisation

The British Nationality Act (BNA 1981) allows individuals to naturalise under either section 6(1) or 6(2) of the Act. Section 6(2) applies where an individual is married to a British citizen. When applying under section 6(1) an applicant will need to demonstrate their commitment and future intentions to have their principal home in the UK before they can naturalise as a British citizen. For both types of applications an applicant will need to satisfy an absence requirement, ensuring that excessive absences do not affect their eligibility.

The absence requirement is a key factor in naturalisation applications, and excessive absences could lead to a refusal unless discretion is exercised.

2. Home Office Guidance on Timing and Excessive Absences

The Nationality policy: Naturalisation as a British citizen by discretion, contains guidance relevant to the timing of an application and excessive absences.

3. Maximum Allowable Absences for British Naturalisation Applications

The first matter to consider will be the timing of any application to naturalise.

If married to a British citizen the applicant must have been in the UK beginning with a 3-year period ending with the date of application. Alternatively, if not married to a British citizen (or not relying on marriage), the applicant must have been in the UK at the beginning of a 5-year period ending with the date of application.

There are some limited exceptions to this requirement for those:

who are applying only on the grounds of Crown service;

spouses or civil partners of British citizens in Crown or designated service overseas; or

applicants who are technically absent from the UK.

In planning an application an applicant will need to identify the start of the qualifying period. In order to calculate this an applicant will need to take the day after the application date minus the length of the qualifying period.

The Nationality and Borders Act 2022 introduced the power to treat the applicant as having fulfilled this requirement if there are special circumstances arising in a particular case. Special reasons may relate, for example, to the applicant's health.

The guidance expands and reads:

Discretion to treat the requirement to have been in the UK on the first day of the residential qualifying period as fulfilled should normally be exercised if one or more of the following is met:

the applicant was prevented from being in the UK because they had been removed from the UK, and the decision to remove them was later overturned

the applicant was incorrectly prevented from resuming permanent residence in the UK following an absence

the applicant is normally resident in the UK but there were exceptional reasons why they could not return from abroad at that time, such as illness, or travel restrictions due to a pandemic

the applicant is a current or former member of the armed forces.

A caseworker will need to see appropriate evidence; those applying and arguing this point may wish to seek legal advice.

On occasions an applicant may have inadvertently applied on a date when they did not meet this requirement. The application form now requires applicants to confirm they agree that the Home Office uses a different date as the date of application, if this would work to the advantage of an applicant.

4. Calculating Absences from the UK for Naturalisation Applications

There are many ways in which absences can be calculated, from travel documents to Home Office records, employment records or bank statements. Continuity in the evidence is important, particularly where absences are borderline.

If there is no passport or travel document available, the guidance advises that caseworkers "should assess whether there is sufficient evidence to show that that applicant has been resident in the UK during the qualifying period, giving them the benefit of any doubt where claimed absences are within the limits we would normally allow and there are no grounds to doubt the accuracy of the claim."

The guidance continues: "If there are gaps in a person's evidence of residence and it is clear from the information available that they could not have travelled, you must accept this. Examples of this might include a refugee who has no means of travel or where immigration records confirm continuous residence."

Whole days' absences from the UK will be counted and there is no need to count the dates of departure and arrival as absences. It is important to note that an individual only need be physically present; they do not need to be ordinarily resident or domiciled in the UK.

To discuss your naturalisation application with one of our nationality barristers, contact our British citizenship lawyers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

5. Discretion for Excessive Absences in Naturalisation Applications

An individual will need to demonstrate they have not been absent for more than 450 days in the last 5 years for an application under section 6(1). An application under section 6(2) requires that absences be no more than 270 in the last 3 years.

Both applications need to demonstrate that the absences have not exceeded 90 days in the last 12 months.

The British Nationality Act 1981 allows for discretion to be exercised in respect of the residence requirement provided all other requirements are met. However, whilst there is some discretion to waive requirements, instructions to caseworkers make it clear that 'this cannot be done to the extent that the requirements are ignored.'

Where an applicant exceeds the permitted absence by 30 days or less, Home Office policy states that discretion will be exercised unless there are other grounds on which the application falls to be refused.

For other periods of absence, the guidance reads as follows:

"Where the applicant has absences of between 480 and 900 days for applications under section 6(1) of the British Nationality Act 1981, or 300 and 540 days for applications under section 6(2) and otherwise meets the requirements you must only consider exercising discretion where the applicant has established their home, employment, family and finances in the UK, and one or more of the following applies:

at least 2 years residence (for applications under section 6(1)), or 1 year (for applications under section 6(2)), without substantial absences immediately prior to the beginning of the qualifying period – if the period of absence is greater than 730 days (for section 6(1)) or 450 days (for section 6(2)) the period of residence must be at least 3 or 2 years respectively

the excess absences are the result of: postings abroad in Crown service under the UK government or in service designated under section 2(3) of the British Nationality Act 1981. accompanying a British citizen spouse or civil partner on an appointment overseas



the excess absences were an unavoidable consequence of the nature of the applicant's career, such as a merchant seaman or employment with a multinational company based in the UK with frequent travel abroad

exceptionally compelling reasons of an occupational or compassionate nature to justify naturalisation now, such as a firm job offer where British citizenship is a statutory or mandatory requirement

the applicant was prevented from being in the UK because they had been removed from the UK, and the decision to remove them was later overturned

the applicant was incorrectly prevented from resuming permanent residence in the UK following an absence

the excess absences were because the applicant was unable to return to the UK because of global pandemic

Where the applicant's absence exceeds those covered above as a result of Crown Service overseas, discretion should normally be exercised where:

before an overseas posting the applicant was resident in the UK and Islands

the excess absence was due to either: a period of absence from the UK and Islands on a posting on Crown service a period of absence from the UK and Islands accompanying a spouse, civil partner, partner or parent on a posting on Crown service"



The guidance makes clear that an application with absences in excess of the periods above will be extremely challenging:

"where an applicant's absences exceed those covered above it is highly unlikely that discretion would be appropriate. You should normally refuse the application and advise them to re-apply when they are able to bring themselves with the statutory requirements, unless there are specific circumstances that warrant exceptional consideration at a senior level."

In applications under section 6(1), discretion should only be exercised in respect of 'final year absences' (those incurred during the final year of the qualifying period) if the future intentions requirement is met.

In applications under section 6(2), or in applications where the future intentions requirement is met, there is discretion. The guidance on the exercise of the discretion reads:

"Total absences:

of 100 days or less; exercise discretion

between 100 and 180 days, where the residence requirement across the qualifying period is met – discretion is only appropriate where the applicant demonstrates strong links through the presence of family, employment and their home in the UK

of more than 100 days but not more than 180 days where the residence requirements over the full qualifying period are not met – consider exercising discretion if both the following apply: applicants have demonstrated that they have made this country their home by establishing a home, employment family, property and finances in the UK the absence is justified by Crown service or by compelling occupational or compassionate reasons, including inability to travel because of a global pandemic



exceeding 180 days where the residence requirements over the full qualifying period are met – consider exercising discretion if the applicant has demonstrated that they have made the UK their home

exceeding 180 days where the residence requirements over the full qualifying period are not met – you must only exercise discretion where the applicant has demonstrated that they have made this country their home and there are exceptional circumstances such as Crown Service".

Applications made where there are excessive absences are complex and are likely to require detailed evidence and explanation in order to persuade a caseworker to exercise discretion.

6. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance in relation to a nationality application, contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or via the enquiry form below.

7. Frequently Asked Questions

What are the absence requirements for British naturalisation?

For a naturalisation application under section 6(1) of the British Nationality Act 1981, an applicant must not have been absent from the UK for more than 450 days in the last five years, with no more than 90 days of absence in the final 12 months. Under section 6(2), the absence limit is 270 days in the last three years, with the same 90-day rule for the final year.

What happens if I exceed the absence limits for naturalisation?

Excessive absences may impact eligibility, but the Home Office has discretion to overlook some absences if the applicant can demonstrate strong ties to the UK, such as a home, employment, or family. Additional discretion may be exercised for certain careers, Crown service, or exceptional personal circumstances.

How does the Home Office calculate absences from the UK?

Whole days spent outside the UK are counted as absences. The day of departure and the day of arrival back in the UK do not count as absences. Applicants may use travel documents, Home Office records, employment records, or bank statements to evidence their time in the UK.

Can I apply for naturalisation if I was not physically present in the UK at the start of my qualifying period?

Generally, applicants must have been physically present in the UK at the beginning of the relevant qualifying period. However, the Home Office may exercise discretion in exceptional cases, such as illness, travel restrictions due to a global pandemic, or errors in immigration decisions.

When should I submit my naturalisation application?

Applicants should ensure that they meet the residence and absence requirements at the time of application. The Home Office may allow an applicant to adjust their application date if it would be advantageous.

What is the discretion policy for excessive absences?

If an applicant's absences exceed the standard limits but remain within a reasonable range, discretion may be exercised if they can show strong UK ties and compelling reasons for their absences, such as work obligations or compassionate circumstances.

Can naturalisation be granted if I was absent due to my career?

Yes, the Home Office may exercise discretion for excessive absences arising where employment requires frequent travel, such as multinational business roles or merchant seafarers. Crown servants and their spouses or civil partners may also benefit from special consideration.

What if I have no passport or travel records to prove my absences?

If an applicant does not have a passport or travel records, the Home Office may assess other evidence, such as employment records, Home Office immigration history, or bank statements, to determine residence. Applicants should provide as much documentation as possible to support their case.

8. Glossary

Absence Requirement: The limit on the number of days an applicant can be outside the UK during the qualifying period for British naturalisation.

British Nationality Act 1981 (BNA 1981): The primary legislation governing British citizenship and naturalisation requirements.

Crown Service: Employment under the UK government, including diplomatic and military service, which can sometimes allow for special consideration in naturalisation applications.

Discretion: The power of the Home Office to overlook certain naturalisation requirements, such as excessive absences, in exceptional cases.

Excessive Absences: Time spent outside the UK beyond the standard absence limits that may impact a naturalisation application.

Final Year Absences: Absences from the UK during the last 12 months before a naturalisation application, which have stricter limits than the overall qualifying period.

Home Office: The UK government department responsible for immigration, citizenship, and law enforcement.

Naturalisation: The legal process through which a non-British citizen applies to become a British citizen.

Qualifying Period: The time period (three or five years) an applicant must have been resident in the UK to apply for naturalisation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.