Visitors Must Declare Permitted Paid Engagements Only If Asked

The Home Office is making a small technical amendment from 9 April 2025 which should streamline entry at the border for visitors entering for an eligible permitted paid engagement.

The Immigration Rule change confirms that a visitor for a permitted paid engagement only needs to declare the purpose of their visit at the border if they are asked. This clarifies that such individuals may use eGates if these are allowed for their nationality, and do not need to go to an immigration desk.

If you are visiting the UK for a permitted paid engagement, you should continue to ensure you carry your formal invitation letter from an approved UK-based organisation with you when you enter, and show this to Border Force if asked about your intended activities in the UK. As a reminder, permitted paid engagements must be arranged before entry, and must be completed within 30 days of entry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.