Client Success: British Citizenship For A Child Approaching Adulthood

At Richmond Chambers, we pride ourselves on handling complex immigration cases with strategic expertise and meticulous attention to detail. A recent case, led by immigration barrister Dr. Catherine Taroni, exemplifies our dedication to achieving positive outcomes for our clients, even under challenging circumstances, including securing British citizenship for a child in a time-sensitive and complex situation.

Background: Overcoming Time-Sensitive Challenges

Our client sought British citizenship for their child, a daughter who was born in the UK to non-settled parents but had spent much of her life overseas due to family illness. The key issue was that her eligibility depended on her father first securing Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) under the long residence route. However, his excess absences—exceeding 548 days before 11 April 2024—posed a significant hurdle.

Adding to the urgency, he only became eligible to apply for ILR two weeks before his daughter's 18th birthday. Given the requirement that she must apply for British citizenship while still a minor, this created an incredibly tight timeframe within which both applications had to be successfully processed.

Our Strategy: Precision and Proactivity

Our approach was twofold:

Compelling Evidence for ILR: We meticulously compiled exceptional supporting evidence to justify the father's excess absences, demonstrating the compelling reasons that warranted an exception. Super Priority Processing: We opted for the fastest possible processing route and secured the earliest available biometric appointment to ensure the ILR application was decided swiftly. Seamless Citizenship Application: Once the ILR was granted, we immediately submitted the daughter's citizenship application, ensuring it was completed before her 18th birthday.

The Outcome: A Celebratory Citizenship Ceremony

Thanks to our strategic approach and swift execution, the father was granted ILR despite exceeding the standard absence threshold. This enabled his daughter to apply for British citizenship just in time, and she has since attended her citizenship ceremony, marking the successful completion of a complex case.

Client Feedback: A Testimony to Excellence

Our client expressed their gratitude for the expertise and dedication of our team:

"Dr. Taroni and her excellent team expertly navigated our complex ILR application with exceptional professionalism. Despite the critical time constraints, Dr. Taroni provided strategic, precise guidance that ensured successful resolution. Their deep understanding of immigration law and meticulous approach made a challenging process manageable and ultimately triumphant."

