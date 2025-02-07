British Citizenship Granted Despite Complex Immigration History

Applying for British citizenship can be a daunting process, particularly when an applicant has a complex immigration history. In a recent case, Immigration Barrister Lucy Katko successfully assisted an individual to naturalise as a British citizen despite significant challenges. This case demonstrates how a tailored approach can overcome even the most complex challenges, ensuring our clients achieve their immigration goals with confidence.

Background

Our client had been residing in the UK for many years and wished to naturalise as a British citizen. However, their immigration history presented substantial obstacles, including previous refusals and allegations of deception, which raised concerns about meeting the Home Office's good character requirement. These issues posed a serious risk to the success of their application.

Key Challenges in Naturalising as a British Citizen

One of the most significant hurdles in this case was addressing the client's past refusals and an allegation of deception. The Home Office takes a strict approach to assessing good character, and any history of adverse immigration decisions can be a major barrier to naturalisation. We needed to carefully analyse and rebut these past issues to demonstrate that the client met the necessary requirements for British citizenship.

Our Strategy For a Successful Outcome

To build a strong case, we utilised the UKVI Subject Access Request (SAR) procedure to obtain the client's full immigration records. This allowed us to:

Gain access to the Home Office's internal notes and decision-making process regarding the previous refusals.

Identify inconsistencies and uncertainties in the Home Office's own records, particularly regarding the alleged deception.

Ensure that the naturalisation application was fully consistent with prior immigration applications, such as the client's Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application.

By scrutinising these records, we were able to demonstrate that the Home Office itself had been unsure about whether the client had engaged in deception. This provided a strong basis for arguing that the client had acted in good faith in previous applications. Additionally, with immigration issues spanning over a decade, the SAR allowed us to piece together a coherent and accurate history, ensuring consistency and credibility in the application. Find out more about Subject Access Requests in our article A Guide to Immigration Subject Access Requests.

The Outcome

Thanks to our detailed approach and strategic use of SARs, we successfully persuaded the Home Office that our client met the good character requirement. Their naturalisation application was approved within a few months, and they are now a British citizen.

Key Takeaways

This case highlights the importance of UKVI Subject Access Requests in complex immigration cases. When dealing with historic refusals or allegations of deception, obtaining and carefully analysing Home Office records can be crucial in building a persuasive case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.