Client Success: Spouse Visa Approval For A Smooth UK Move

At Richmond Chambers, we are proud to help clients navigate complex immigration processes and achieve successful outcomes, no matter how challenging the circumstances may seem. Recently, Dr. Catherine Taroni, Immigration Barrister at Richmond Chambers, assisted one of our clients to coordinate a Spouse Visa application with a move from the USA, This involved navigating challenges such as timelines for notice periods and a property sale.

The Case

Our client approached us with the goal of coordinating their UK immigration process with their move from the US, including the end of their job and the sale of property. The client wanted to ensure their biometrics and application timelines were aligned so that the priority timeframe of 30 working days for a settlement application would not cause any delays in relation to notice periods and completing their sale. We were pleased to inform them that their application was granted in less than four weeks – ahead of the priority timeframe – giving them the flexibility to relocate to the UK at their convenience.

Key Challenges Addressed

The client was an EEA citizen married to a British citizen, and had lived in the UK for various periods in the past. However, their previous stays were not sufficient for eligibility under the EU Settlement Scheme. While they were not able to apply for Settled Status, the client's financial position was strong, and they had various ways to meet the specified evidence requirements in a spouse visa application. After careful consideration, we decided what the most straightforward route to evidence would be to ascertain the best path forward.

Our Strategy and Approach to a Successful Spouse Visa Application

We took the time to thoroughly review the client's financial situation and advised them on how to best present their investment accounts and savings evidence. We ensured that all documentation was in order, meeting the exact specifications of the Immigration Rules to guarantee smooth processing. This careful attention to detail played a crucial role in securing the desired outcome.

Outcome Achieved: Spouse Visa Granted

The visa was granted well ahead of the official processing times, which allowed our client to proceed with their move to the UK according to their preferred timeline – without any delays.

Key Takeaways From the Case

One key takeaway from this case was the importance of thoroughly reviewing financial accounts and ensuring they come from recognised and regulated banks, as opposed to other financial institutions not classified as banks. This helped ensure that the evidence presented was not only comprehensive but also met all necessary criteria set out within the UK's Immigration Rules for a smooth approval process.

