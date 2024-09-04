ARTICLE
4 September 2024

UK Government Allocates £10.5 Million To Ensure Smoother Transition To New EU Border Checks

The UK government has allocated £10.5 million to key ports, including Dover and Eurostar, to upgrade infrastructure and implement the EU's new Entry/Exit System, aiming to ensure smooth border crossings for non-EU travellers.
United Kingdom Immigration
The UK government pledges £10.5 million to help key ports prepare for the EU's new Entry/Exit System, aiming to ensure smooth border crossings.

The UK government has announced a £10.5 million funding package to support key transportation hubs – Port of Dover, Eurostar at St Pancras and Eurotunnel at Folkestone in preparation for the European Union's forthcoming Entry/Exit System (EES). This new digital border system, expected to launch this autumn, will require non-EU travellers, including UK citizens, to register their biometric data at the border.

To ensure a smooth transition and minimise potential disruptions, each port will receive £3.5 million to upgrade infrastructure and implement the necessary EES technology. The Port of Dover, for example, will expedite its Granville Dock Project to create a dedicated area for EES processing. Eurotunnel and Eurostar will use the funds to expand their kiosks, conduct comprehensive testing and train staff to handle the new procedures.

Amidst the upcoming changes, this notable investment demonstrates the government's commitment to maintaining efficient border operations. Ministers have emphasised that while the EES represents a significant shift, these preparations are essential to avoid long queues and ensure that travellers face minimal disruptions.

