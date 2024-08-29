Whilst the government has publicly maintained its stance against a youth mobility scheme for EU citizens, which could potentially give young EU citizens the right to work and live in the UK, internal deliberations suggest a potential shift in policy.

In April 2024, the European Commission proposed initiating negotiations to facilitate youth mobility between the EU and the UK, but this was immediately rejected by both Labour and Rishi Sunak, who was the Conservative prime minister at the time. With the new government and its different approach to policy, the issue has resurfaced. Discussions have included the possibility of restarting the Erasmus student exchange programme, which ended after Brexit. Many British students took part in Erasmus before Brexit.

The proposed EU-UK youth mobility scheme aims to revitalise the post-Brexit relationship. The plan aims to make it easier for young people to travel between the EU and the UK by removing the current obstacles. It would give young people the right to travel more easily and for longer periods. The plan outlines the requirements (age, maximum stay, eligibility, verification) that young people would need to meet to travel without needing a specific reason (like studying, training or working). For example, under the proposed agreement, both EU and UK citizens aged 18 to 30 could stay in the other country for up to four years.

The EU officials have emphasised the importance of ensuring equal rights for all EU citizens. The EU has proposed that British students could study in only one EU country, while EU citizens would have unrestricted access to Britain. Additionally, the EU has sought to eliminate international fees for EU students studying at British universities. While these proposals may be subject to negotiation, the EU is expected to seek concessions from the UK. Despite improved relations, the EU has shown limited interest in renegotiating the post-Brexit trade deal and expects reciprocal benefits for any concessions. An EU source has indicated that the EU is not under pressure to make significant concessions.

While the EU has shown limited interest in renegotiating the broader post-Brexit trade deal, it is seeking reciprocal benefits for any concessions made on youth mobility. With the potential for concessions from the UK, the proposed scheme could offer a significant step towards strengthening the EU-UK relationship and providing opportunities for young people on both sides.

