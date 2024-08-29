ARTICLE
29 August 2024

Measures To Improve Border Security And Enforce Immigration Rules

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
The Home Secretary has issued a statement announcing measures to improve the government's capabilities to enforce immigration rules.
United Kingdom Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Home Secretary has issued a statement announcing measures to improve the government's capabilities to enforce immigration rules, including a new program that will focus on investigating and penalizing employers that illegally hire workers without the right to work in the United Kingdom; new digital capabilities to maintain contact with individuals without immigration rights in the United Kingdom and to facilitate their return; and new sanctions for employers who hire illegal workers, including financial penalties, business closure orders and potential prosecution. Further details are expected to be published in the near future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More