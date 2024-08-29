Measures To Improve Border Security And Enforce Immigration Rules

The Home Secretary has issued a statement announcing measures to improve the government's capabilities to enforce immigration rules, including a new program that will focus on investigating and penalizing employers that illegally hire workers without the right to work in the United Kingdom; new digital capabilities to maintain contact with individuals without immigration rights in the United Kingdom and to facilitate their return; and new sanctions for employers who hire illegal workers, including financial penalties, business closure orders and potential prosecution. Further details are expected to be published in the near future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.