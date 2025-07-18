ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Policy In Practice: Opportunities For Private Capital Managers - The Mansion House Accord And The New Pension Schemes Bill (Podcast)

David Gauke,Faye Jarvis, and Lora Froud

In the latest episode of our policy in practice podcast, Head of Public Policy David Gauke is joined by Pensions Partner Faye Jarvis and Investment Management Partner Lora Froud to discuss how private capital managers can access UK pension fund investors following the Mansion House Accord and the new Pension Schemes Bill.

They cover:

  • the commitment made by 17 of the UK's largest pension funds to invest 10% of their defined contribution default funds in private markets by 2030, with half being invested in the UK, and reactions from the pensions and investment sectors;
  • key regulatory, operational and cultural barriers, including the charge cap and permitted links; and
  • key measures introduced in the new Pension Schemes Bill and the Government's ongoing drive to consolidate the defined contribution pension market.

They highlight that private capital managers should be closely monitoring these developments as they open up new sources of capital, although greater understanding between the pensions industry and private capital industry will be required to facilitate change.

