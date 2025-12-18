Collaboration, Not Competition In 2026

Over the past year, my work across the Middle East has shown me one thing with complete clarity: this region continues to advance at a pace not seen anywhere else in the world today. Whether in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Riyadh, the momentum is unmistakable, and it's been very pleasing to see Guernsey as a natural conduit for business flows for the region. At STEP Arabia this year, which Guernsey Finance once again sponsored, I spent the day speaking with advisers, families, intermediaries and industry leaders. What struck me most was how familiar Guernsey is to so many in the region. People know where we are, understand the quality of our regulatory environment and recognise the depth of our private wealth and funds expertise. More importantly, there is a genuine appetite for growing partnerships between Guernsey and the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

We've seen recent examples of this including a Middle East HNW entrepreneur using a dual Guernsey and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) foundation structure to protect and manage a complex, multi-jurisdictional business empire. This is additionally supported by consistent client feedback, with another HNW investor praising Guernsey's finance and legal support and recommending the island for those seeking serious professional expertise.

Across the UAE, the story has long been dominated by private wealth. Today, however, it's not just private wealth from within the Middle East. The number of individuals relocating to Dubai and Abu Dhabi continues to reshape the social and financial landscape and Guernsey has become an important centre for many expats moving to the UAE, in addition to established Middle Eastern citizens. In a world of change, Guernsey continues to be a stable and secure independent jurisdiction from which many of these expats and locals can structure and manage their personal and family finances. It's pleasing to see that Guernsey foundations are increasingly being used by Middle Eastern families as a familiar, flexible alternative to trusts.

Abu Dhabi is well known for its sovereign wealth funds and the Emirates remain among the most active global investors. It is therefore no surprise that Abu Dhabi capital features prominently across Guernsey-domiciled structures. Guernsey's appeal lies in its combination of a pragmatic, approachable regulator and a framework that consistently delivers substance, stability and investor confidence. This is reflected in the latest GFSC figures: registered licensees now manage or administer more than £1 trillion in assets, while the PIF regime has recorded its most successful year to date with 110 registrations. Beyond funds, the fiduciary sector continues to demonstrate strong, sustainable growth rising again this year, with a 5.6% increase in 2025.

People often ask me, 'which Emirate is winning?' The reality is that both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are thriving, and as an advocate for Guernsey business it's good to see how the jurisdiction's established finance industry continues to be a part of their growth.

This sense of acceleration became even clearer during our recent roadshow in Riyadh.

Looking at our activity in the region this year, it has more than doubled. We have delivered more roadshows, attended more conferences and facilitated more introductions than in 2024. Guernsey firms are investing in the Middle East - opening offices, visiting more frequently and securing tangible business outcomes for partners and clients.

For example, one family of private investors has recently established a Guernsey Family PIF to support its in-house private equity strategy, valuing speed to market, flexibility and strong regulatory oversight. Family offices also cite Guernsey's ability to diversify booking centres without compromising service quality, often delivering a higher level of client care due to the scale of local providers.

Looking ahead to 2026, I expect the region to benefit from a calmer geopolitical backdrop, alongside continued governmental focus on efficiency, capital flows and governance. These themes may not grab headlines, but they form the architecture that ensures long-term international confidence. Events such as SuperReturn Saudi Arabia, which I will attend in January, are set to grow in importance, particularly as reform programmes across the region mature.

Recent Sharia-compliant financing structures have also enabled Middle Eastern families to expand international property portfolios through Guernsey while maintaining strict religious and ethical principles.

Few places on the planet are seeing the level of positive momentum that the Middle East is experiencing right now. For Guernsey, we are leaning into this. We will continue to connect, collaborate and grow at the same speed as the opportunity unfolding before us.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.