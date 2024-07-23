Notifying The FCA When Using Investment Labels Under Sustainability Disclosure Requirements

On July 1, 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority updated its webpage on its sustainability disclosure requirements and investment labelling regime. This is relevant to all FCA-regulated firms and pension arrangements using or wanting to apply a label under the regime.

The FCA has introduced rules and guidance to help consumers navigate the market for sustainable investment products. These are:

An anti-greenwashing rule that applies to all FCA-authorised firms who make sustainability-related claims about financial products and services.

Investment labels, disclosure and naming and marketing rules that apply to UK asset managers.

Targeted rules that apply to distributors of investment products to retail investors in the UK.

Labels can be displayed from July 31, 2024, provided that the fund meets the requirements. The webpage includes a new section on how firms can notify the FCA about their use of an investment label for a fund. It also provides information on how to apply to make associated changes to a fund's name, investment objectives or policy.

Firms must notify the FCA when using an investment label through the form on its online notification and applications system. Although the FCA does not actually approve labels, firms are required to notify it when they use, revise or stop using a label.

