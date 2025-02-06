GLI Fund Finance 2025 - Rated Subscription Lines: Welcoming A New Era Of Fund Finance

Head of Finance Charles Bischoff, Partners Danny Peel and Laura Smith, and Senior Associate Adam Burk have authored a chapter on rated subscription lines in the latest edition of Global Legal Insights' annual fund finance publication. In this chapter they consider the elements of fund and finance documentation that are likely to be in focus when assigning credit ratings, and explore what their application may mean for the fund finance market in the medium to longer term. You can read the online chapter here.
This chapter was first published in GLI Fund Finance 2025 (Ninth Edition).
