Reporting for ICAVs and SICAVs

ICAVs and SICAVs are two common but distinct types of investment vehicle structures in Ireland and Europe that have certain regulatory reporting obligations.

What is an ICAV and a SICAV?

ICAVs

ICAV stands for Irish Collective Asset-Management Vehicle.

ICAVs are a corporate structure created especially for the Irish funds industry – it may be listed on a stock exchange. It provides managers and promoters with a corporate structure that is designed specifically for investment funds and which is not subject to rules or requirements designed for other forms of company (which reduces administrative burden and cost).

Like an investment company, an ICAV is a corporate entity that is governed by a board of directors and owned by shareholders.

Other points to note:

The ICAV legislation is separate from that governing other Irish companies – this should "future proof" against unintended consequences arising from changes in Irish and European company law. There is no requirement for an ICAV to disburse risk, unlike an investment company, which is required to do so under the Irish Companies Act.

The Central Bank of Ireland acts as the incorporating, authorising and supervisory body and regulator for the ICAVs.

The Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicles Act 2015 (No. 2/2015) was enacted on 12 March 2015.

SICAVs

SICAV stands for 'Société d'investissement à capital variable' which can be translated as an 'investment company with variable capital' and is a publicly-traded open-end investment fund structure offered and regulated in Europe.

SICAVs are most widely used in France, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy and are similar to open-end mutual funds in the US. Shares in the fund are bought and sold based on the SICAV's current net asset value. SICAVs have a board of directors to oversee the fund.

SICAVs are essentially mutual funds that either adhere to the Undertakings for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities (UCITS) regulatory framework or the specialised investment fund (SIF) framework.

Other points to note:

A SICAV is an open-ended investment fund structure offered by European financial companies.

SICAV fund shares are available to the public to trade, with prices based on the fund investments' net asset value.

Similar to open-end mutual funds, SICAVs do not have a fixed number of shares traded in the public market.

Reporting Obligations

EMIR

The EMIR Regulation (EU) 648/2012 (EMIR) is relevant to all investment vehicles/funds (such as SICAVs and ICAVs) trading in financial derivative instruments including those on exchange. Investment funds including UCITS and alternative investment funds (AIFs), are 'financial counterparties' (FCs) in accordance with EMIR and must comply with its requirements.

Prior to EMIR Refit, any EU or non-EU AIF managed by an EU AIF manager (AIFM) authorised or registered under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) fell under the definition of an FC.

EMIR Refit has broadened the scope to include:

(1) any EU AIF (despite the status of its AIFM under the AIFMD and the AIFM's location), and

(2) the AIF's AIFM registered in the EU (where appropriate).

Such AIFMs or funds management companies are now responsible for the OTC derivative contracts entered into on behalf of a fund being reported to a trade repository. These managers are responsible and liable for reporting OTC derivative contract details, to which that UCITS/AIF is a counterparty and also need to ensure accuracy of the details being reported.

Non-EU AIFs established to either serve one or more employee share purchase plans or as securitisation special purpose entities (as described in Article 2(3) of Directive 2011/61/EU – point (g)), are neither FCs nor non-financial counterparties (NFCs) under EMIR. This means such non-EU AIFs are not subject to the reporting obligation and should not report derivatives under EMIR. If, however, the other counterparty is subject to the EMIR reporting obligations, that other counterparty should report derivatives executed with the relevant non-EU AIF.

MiFIR

As they are incorporated in the EU, an ICAV would also have MiFIR obligations if it is the entity doing the trade execution.

If a SICAV is a UCITS or AIFM, it is currently exempt from MiFIR reporting.

It is important to note, that the European Commission and ESMA will determine by 29 March 2025 if the reporting requirements under Article 26 of MiFIR will be extended to UCITS and AIFM firms that have MiFID 'top-up' permissions. These 'top-up' permissions allow authorised AIFMs to deal with discretionary mandates, including marketing and advising on funds that they are not currently managing, which essentially results in a significant increase in its operations.

EMIR MiFIR (EU) ICAV Reporting obligation when reporting firm or counterparty *certain non-EU AIFs are excluded. Reporting obligation when executing entity SICAV Reporting obligation when reporting firm or counterparty

*certain non-EU AIFs are excluded. Yes, but UCITS or AIFMs are exempt from MiFIR reporting.

