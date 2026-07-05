FCA Finalises Core Crypto Rules

The FCA has published final rules and guidance for the UK's new cryptoasset regime. This is a significant step towards bringing cryptoasset firms into the mainstream FSMA framework. The full regime is expected to apply from 25 October 2027, but firms should not treat that as a long lead time: perimeter analysis, authorisation planning and systems build will need to start much earlier.

Key dates

July 2026: FCA pre-application support meetings expected to begin.

FCA pre-application support meetings expected to begin. 30 September 2026: authorisation gateway opens.

authorisation gateway opens. 28 February 2027: deadline for firms seeking to be ready for day-one authorisation to submit applications.

deadline for firms seeking to be ready for day-one authorisation to submit applications. 25 October 2027: new mandatory regime expected to come into force.

Who is in scope?

Firms carrying on in-scope cryptoasset activities in or to the UK will need to consider whether they require FCA authorisation. Relevant activities include operating cryptoasset trading platforms, dealing or arranging in qualifying cryptoassets, safeguarding cryptoassets, issuing qualifying stablecoins and arranging qualifying cryptoasset staking.

What are the main requirements?

The new framework applies familiar financial services concepts to cryptoasset activities where the FCA sees comparable risks. Firms will need to meet financial resilience requirements, including capital and stress testing expectations, and comply with market integrity rules addressing insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information and market manipulation. Stablecoin issuers will also be subject to specific requirements designed to support confidence in the stability, backing and governance of qualifying stablecoins.

The FCA has simplified some aspects of the regime following consultation, including by making capital requirements for stablecoin firms more workable and tailoring trading rules to cryptoasset market structures. Even so, cryptoasset firms will be expected to operate with governance, systems and controls, prudential resources and conduct standards that look much more like those expected of traditional regulated financial services firms.

What happens during the transition?

Until the new rules come into force, the FCA's oversight of cryptoasset firms remains focused primarily on financial promotions and anti-money laundering registration. That does not make the transition period low risk. Firms that want to operate under the new regime will need to prepare authorisation applications, map their business models against the new perimeter and address any gaps in governance, capital, operational resilience, financial crime controls and customer communications.

What further guidance is expected?

The FCA has published consultations on non-handbook guidance for prudential requirements for cryptoasset firms, both closing on 30 July 2026:

Later in 2026, the FCA is expected to consult on decentralised finance guidance, operational resilience guidance for firms using distributed ledger technology and updates to the Financial Crime Guide relevant to cryptoasset firms. A further policy statement is also expected in September 2026 on how the regulatory perimeter applies to cryptoasset activities.

What should firms be doing to prepare?

Map current and planned UK-facing cryptoasset activities against the new perimeter.

Identify which group entities may need FCA authorisation and whether any restructuring is required.

Build an authorisation project plan covering governance, senior management, systems and controls, prudential resources and operational resilience.

Review stablecoin, custody, staking, trading and intermediary arrangements against the emerging rulebook.

Keep financial promotions, customer disclosures and financial crime controls under review during the transition period.

Engage early with the FCA's pre-application support process where an application is likely.

The FCA's final rules are an important milestone in the UK's attempt to combine regulatory certainty with a competitive cryptoasset market. The immediate challenge is timing. The regime may not apply in full until October 2027, but authorisation work, perimeter analysis and systems build will need to begin well before then. Firms that wait for all the detail to be settled may find the application timetable difficult to manage.