ARTICLE
6 February 2026

The Berne Financial Services Agreement: Key Points For Swiss Firms

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Berne Financial Services Agreement (BFSA) entered into force on 1 January 2026. The BFSA facilitates cross-border financial services between the UK and Switzerland by recognising the equivalence...
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Clive Cunningham,Marina Reason, and Kelesi Blundell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Clive Cunningham’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Employment and HR and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

The Berne Financial Services Agreement (BFSA) entered into force on 1 January 2026. The BFSA facilitates cross-border financial services between the UK and Switzerland by recognising the equivalence of each country's regulatory frameworks. It applies only to specified sectors, client types and financial instruments. To implement the BFSA, the UK has introduced legislative amendments alongside updates to the FCA Handbook and PRA Rulebook.

For Swiss firms, the BFSA operates alongside the existing UK regulatory framework; it cannot be used simultaneously with either the Part 4A FSMA permission regime or the Overseas Persons Exclusion for the same activity.

The FCA announced in late January 2026 that the first notifications under the BFSA have been successfully received from both UK and Swiss firms. These notifications are being validated by the respective regulators before firms can be added to host authority registers.

This blog post summarises the key elements of the BFSA, with a particular focus on how Swiss firms may rely on it to provide services into the UK.

To read the full post, please click on the link below.

Read the report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Clive Cunningham
Clive Cunningham
Photo of Marina Reason
Marina Reason
Photo of Kelesi Blundell
Kelesi Blundell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More