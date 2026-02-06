The Berne Financial Services Agreement: Key Points For Swiss Firms

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
The Berne Financial Services Agreement (BFSA) entered into force on 1 January 2026. The BFSA facilitates cross-border financial services between the UK and Switzerland by recognising the equivalence...
Clive Cunningham’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
in United Kingdom
with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Transport, Employment and HR and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
with Inhouse Counsel
The Berne Financial Services Agreement (BFSA)
entered into force on 1 January 2026. The BFSA facilitates
cross-border financial services between the UK and Switzerland by
recognising the equivalence of each country's regulatory
frameworks. It applies only to specified sectors, client types and
financial instruments. To implement the BFSA, the UK has introduced
legislative amendments alongside updates to the FCA Handbook and
PRA Rulebook.
For Swiss firms, the BFSA operates alongside the existing UK
regulatory framework; it cannot be used simultaneously with either
the Part 4A FSMA permission regime or the Overseas Persons
Exclusion for the same activity.
The FCA announced in late January 2026 that the first
notifications under the BFSA have been successfully received from
both UK and Swiss firms. These notifications are being validated by
the respective regulators before firms can be added to host
authority registers.
This blog post summarises the key elements of the BFSA, with a
particular focus on how Swiss firms may rely on it to provide
services into the UK.
To read the full post, please click on the link below.